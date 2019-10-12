Starting QB Mike Catanese Out for Season With Injury

This post has been updated.

Cornell football’s already struggling offense took a major hit on Saturday when head coach David Archer ’05 said that senior quarterback Mike Catanese won’t see the field again this season due to an injury.

The news was first reported by ESPN+ broadcasters Ben Alsther and Alex Vispoli during Saturday’s game, which Harvard won, 35-22.

Catanese, who took over the starting role at the beginning of the season, played in the team’s season opener at Marist, missed the following game at Yale with a concussion and returned last week for the Red’s Homecoming loss to Georgetown.

But Catanese, who has been hampered by ankle, shoulder and other injuries, didn’t take the field at Harvard on Saturday and won’t return this season. Archer didn’t provide any details about the injury after the game but did confirm that Catanese is done for the year.

Junior Richie Kenney — who Archer billed as a co-occupier of the starting signal-caller role heading into the season — will take the reins of an offense that has lagged behind a strong Cornell defense during the team’s 1-2 start.

Kenney — who only took a few snaps during Catanese’s two starts — threw four interceptions in his first career start two weeks ago, a 27-16 loss to Yale. He made his second start at Harvard on Saturday, completing 15-of-32 passes for 251 yards to go along with two touchdowns and one interception.

Junior wide receivers Eric Gallman and sophomore Phazione McClurge both had good days catching balls from Kenney — Gallman’s first-quarter touchdown gave the Red an early lead and McClurge caught five passes for 137 yards and scored a touchdown.

Behind Kenney, the team’s quarterback depth chart lacks clarity — besides Catanese and Kenney, there are four additional quarterbacks on the roster. Two are sophomores and two are freshmen, and none have taken a snap at the college level.

Sophomore Dez’Mond Brinson took the field for two plays on Saturday and could be the No. 2 option behind Kenney going forward.

In two games this season, Catanese completed 30-of-42 passes for 242 yards, rushed for 88 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns.

Cornell faces Colgate at home next week in its final non-conference game of the season. The Red’s final five games are all Ivy League contests.

Christina Bulkeley contributed on-site reporting.