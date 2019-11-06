Cornell Student Charged in Two Collegetown Forcible Touching Incidents

Ithaca Police arrested a Cornell student for two incidents of forcible touching that took place on Oct. 27 in Collegetown, the IPD said in a press release.

On Oct. 27, the police department requested the public’s help in an ongoing search for a man who had forcibly touched two victims “in a sexual manner” at a social event on Stewart Avenue in the early morning hours. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Two days later, on Oct. 29, just past 1 a.m., the Ithaca Police detained a man after an officer recognized a man on foot in Collegetown as the same individual involved in the prior investigation, a separate press release dated Nov. 6 states.

Officers from the IPD and the Cornell University Police Department stopped the man, who provided his identification at the time and who police identified in the press release as 20-year-old Evan Gottlieb ’22.

On Wednesday morning, Gottlieb was arrested and charged with two counts of forcible touching, a misdemeanor, after a police investigation.

Cornell Police Chief David Honan confirmed that Gottlieb — whose student profile and LinkedIn list him as an undergraduate in the Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management — is currently a registered student at Cornell.