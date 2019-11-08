Men’s Hockey Defeats Brown in ECAC Opener

This post will be updated.

Coming off a dominant sweep of Michigan State, Cornell men’s hockey carried plenty of confidence into its first ECAC tilt against Brown.

After all, the Red already boasted a 14-game unbeaten streak against the Bears. On Friday night, Cornell extended that streak to 15 games with a 4-1 victory in front of the home crowd.

Once the Red found its groove after scoring two goals in the second period, the outcome was evident. By the end of the night, Cornell overwhelmed the Bears, finishing with a 32-14 edge in shots on goal.

The night didn’t get off to the start either team was looking for — the contest was delayed due to a chunk of ice getting loose. But nearly 10 minutes, two shovels and one bucket of extra ice later, ECAC play was underway.

Brown came out of the gates firing. Through the first few minutes, the Bears controlled possession and pressured the Cornell defense. The Red did not break, though, as Brown failed to put up any quality shots on goal.

Before long, Cornell regained its mojo. The Red began to pepper Brown goalie Gavin Nieto with numerous shots, but Nieto held firm.

12 minutes into the period, freshman Matt Stienburg was flagged for interference, resulting in a one-man advantage for Brown. Entering this game, Cornell had only allowed goals with its opposition on the power-play this season, but the Red successfully killed the penalty.

Using that momentum, Cornell capitalized on a break at the end of the period. Junior defenseman Alex Green outmaneuvered a Brown defender, causing him to flip over his shoulder. Waiting until the defenseman was past, Green whipped the puck past Nieto for the Red’s first score of the night.

Cornell continued its aggressive play into the second frame. The Red pressured Nieto and held the puck behind Brown’s blue line, but the Bears refused to concede.

Eventually, Brown regained possession, and it did not take long for the Bears to find the back of the net. Following a missed shot by Brown, Bears senior captain Zach Giuttari passed the deflection off to Brent Beaudoin, who knotted the contest at one goal apiece for Brown’s only goal of the night.

Less than a minute and a half later, the Red responded. Freshman Sam Malinski — the reigning ECAC Rookie of the Week — notched the second goal of his career, reinstating Cornell’s lead. Through three games, the first-year player is the Red’s leading scorer with six points to his name.

Cornell and Brown traded shots thereafter as junior goaltender Matt Galajda was called upon to make several saves. In the waning minutes, it appeared that the Red would carry a one-goal cushion into the second intermission.

That changed thanks to junior forward Brenden Locke. After Brown defenseman Luke Krys blocked his shot, Locke retorted with a shot that flew by Nieto into the net to double Cornell’s lead.

Shortly after, Bears forward Tristan Crozier was penalized for slashing in the final seconds of the second period, giving the Red its first power-play opportunity of the evening to start off the third frame.

Cornell quickly went to work after the intermission, solidifying the outcome. Junior forward Morgan Barron put another one on the board after launching a pass from Malinski past Nieto for the Red’s fourth tally.

From there, Brown struggled to generate any good scoring opportunities necessary to close the gap. Meanwhile, Cornell kept the puck on Brown’s side of the ice as it cruised to its third straight win.

Cornell will take on Yale Saturday night at 7 p.m. as it looks to extend its win streak to four.