Football Spoils No. 11 Dartmouth’s Perfect Season With Colossal Upset

This post will be updated.

Cornell football marched into a contest against undefeated Dartmouth on Saturday looking to play spoiler — with a win, Dartmouth would clinch the Ivy League title on its Senior Day. Entering with a 2-6 record, the Red seemed to have little chance of pulling out a victory.

But Dartmouth will need to wait until next Saturday for another shot at earning the title.

The Red came from behind with 5:32 left in the game to down the Green, 20-17.

Cornell actually took an early lead in the contest — it was the Red who got on the board first with a field goal. But that 3-0 lead wouldn’t even last through the quarter, as with under a minute left in the first part of the tilt, Dartmouth cornerback Isiah Swann scored his team’s first touchdown when junior quarterback Richie Kenney missed his receiver. Before the interception, Kenney had completed eight of his first nine passes.

Swann returned his 16th career interception — a Dartmouth record — 69 yards to put Dartmouth ahead, a position the Green would maintain until Cornell’s game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. The senior, who outran Cornell tackles down the field, is graduating early in order to prepare for the NFL draft this spring.

The second quarter looked similar to the first scoring-wise, with the only scoring being a Dartmouth touchdown and PAT and a Cornell field goal. Exiting the half, the score was 14-6.

Cornell carried the momentum of that late second-quarter field goal into the latter half of the game, putting up points quickly in the third quarter.

Things didn’t look promising when Kenney rushed for one yard before fumbling — but after recovering the ball, things started to swing in Cornell’s favor. On the next play, under a minute into the frame, senior running back Harold Coles rushed for 74 yards to make the score 14-12. Up until that point, Coles had been stymied by Dartmouth’s stout defense.

Coles, considered one of the best running backs in the Ivy League, rushed for 93 yards last weekend at Penn and finished with 111 against Dartmouth. Saturday’s game was his first with 100-plus rushing yards since Sept. 28 at Yale.

The Cornell defensive unit returned to form in the third quarter, holding the Green scoreless for the duration of the frame to keep the Red in the game.

In the third quarter, with a two-point lead too close for comfort for Dartmouth, the Green kicked a 34-yard field goal to extend its lead to five.

But Cornell’s next drive, which went the distance for 75 yards, put the Red on top — where it would stay until the final whistle was blown.

Kenney capped off the drive with a 24-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Owen Peters, bringing the score to 18-17, Cornell. The team went for the two-point conversion and, in a rare event, Kenney rushed into the end zone.

With 5:32 left, Dartmouth was a field goal away from tying Cornell.

The Green’s fate was sealed at its own 15-yard line with under two minutes in the contest when senior cornerback David Jones recorded his first interception of 2019.

From there, Cornell ran out the clock on offense as the Red won its first game against a ranked Ivy opponent since 2006.