No. 4 Women’s Hockey to Finish 2019 With Tough Road Series

Coming off a road split at nationally-ranked Ohio State that included its first loss of the 2019-20 season, Cornell women’s hockey continues its long stretch of road games with tilts at No. 6 Princeton and Quinnipiac this weekend.

On the road again:

After playing six of its first eight games of the season at Lynah Rink, Cornell finds itself in the midst of a long stretch of time away from Ithaca. Friday and Saturday’s games against the Tigers and Bobcats will be the fourth and fifth of five straight road contests. The team doesn’t return home until an early January series against Mercyhurst.

The two-game set against Mercyhurst after a four-week winter break will be the Red’s last non-conference games of the season — the team finishes its 29-game slate with seven straight weekends of back-to-back ECAC tilts.

Goaltender earns November award:

Junior Lindsay Browning earned the ECAC’s Goaltender of the Month award for November, the league announced on Wednesday. Browning had two shutouts in November to go along with a .958 save percentage and .89 goals against average.

A model of consistency:

Senior defender Jaime Bourbonnais leads the team with 18 points on two goals and 16 assists. Currently riding a six-game point streak, Bourbonnais has recorded at least one point in all but one of the Red’s games. Her 1.64 points per game ranks No. 1 in the nation among defensemen.

Goal-scoring spree:

After scoring only four goals last season, top-line senior forward Amy Curlew has exploded offensively in the first half of the 2019-20 season. Curlew has eight goals — including a hat trick against Brown as part of a five-goal weekend — and five assists. Her three game-winning goals are tied with senior forward and captain Kristin O’Neill for most on the team, and four of her goals have come on the power play.

Familiar face:

Quinnipiac assistant coach Amanda Mazzotta ’12, in her fifth year with the Bobcats, was once a star between the pipes for Cornell. Mazzotta helped lead the Red to three ECAC regular-season championships, two ECAC tournament championships, three Frozen Fours and an appearance in the 2009-10 national championship game.

Mazzotta posted a 53-17-8 record with 22 shutouts, a 1.55 GAA and a .928 save percentage in her four years on East Hill and is now responsible for helping lead Quinnipiac’s goaltenders and defense.

Last time Cornell faced Princeton and Quinnipiac:

Cornell is hoping to achieve its second sweep of the season against these two teams after earning a 1-0 win against Quinnipiac and a 3-1 win over Princeton at Lynah Rink in the first weekend of November. Browning made 14 saves in a shutout win over the Bobcats and the team used a three-goal second period to beat the Tigers.