Monday Water Main Break Closes Jessup Road

A water main break forced the closure of parts of Jessup Road on Tuesday, rerouting TCAT routes with stops through Jessup at Pleasant Grove, while potentially affecting some Cornell residents.

The stretch of Jessup Road closed was between Triphammer Road and Northcross Road, according to CUinfo. The affected area is located on North Campus, and lies near Jessup Field and the A and CC parking lots.

Affected TCAT routes have been diverted to Cradit Farm Drive. According to 14850.com, drivers can take a detour through Cradit Farm Drive, and A Lot is accessible through Pleasant Grove Road.

According to Rick Burgess, vice president for facilities and campus services, townhouses are the only Cornell housing that may be affected by the incident. The cause of the break is currently unknown, and repairs are expected to be complete by Tuesday night, Burgess said in an email.

By Tuesday evening, crews could be seen working on a trench in the road with excavators, as shown in photos taken by The Sun.