Cornell to ‘Closely Monitor’ Wuhan Coronavirus on Campus

As a virus outbreak originating in Wuhan, China spread to the U.S. this past week, Cornell Health announced that it will closely monitor the situation in Ithaca in an email sent out to the Cornell community on Thursday morning.

“While we do not believe that there is any risk to our campus at this time, Cornell Health is proactively working closely with campus partners, as well as local and state resources, to monitor the situation and to protect the health and wellbeing of the Cornell community,” the email read.

The coronavirus has so far infected at least 600 people in Asia, and there is at least one reported case in Washington state. Symptoms of the coronavirus include a high fever, cough or shortness of breath. The virus can also cause pneumonia in more severe cases.

On Tuesday, the Center for Disease Control confirmed that a man in Washington had been infected with the coronavirus. The man began to develop symptoms after returning from a trip near Wuhan.

In light of the recent outbreak, federal officials said they would expand screenings for the illness at three major airports in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Passengers traveling from Wuhan will also be screened.

This story will be updated.