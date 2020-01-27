Widmann Scores 1000th Career Point in Women’s Basketball Overtime Victory Over Columbia

Correction appended.

Cornell women’s basketball survived a thrilling overtime showdown against Columbia, winning its first Ivy game, 80-77, to level its conference record to 1-1. Two players from the Red had an unforgettable game in the Ivy League home opener — freshman guard Shannon Mulroy and co-captain senior guard/forward Samantha Widmann.

By the end of the second quarter, Widmann passed the 1,000-point mark for her career, becoming the 15th Cornell player ever to accomplish such a feat. She scored nine points while staying on the court for a team-high of 43 minutes, leading the Red to its first league victory.

Mulroy played a total of 40 minutes in the game, netting seven three-pointers and recording 27 points, the highest mark of any player on either team. For her efforts, Mulroy earned both Ivy League Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week honors.

After trailing for most of the game, the Red was down by seven with three minutes left. Junior forward Halley Miklos sparked a comeback by scoring four consecutive points, bringing Cornell back into the game.

Then, with about a minute left in the game, Mulroy drilled a corner three-pointer, giving the Red a 69-68 lead. However, Columbia’s Abbey Hsu followed with her own three-pointer, putting the Lions back on top.

It was none other than Mulroy that pulled the Red out of the ditch. Mulroy got fouled during a pull-up jumper with five seconds left on the clock. She calmly converted both free throws, sending the game to overtime.

With momentum on its side, the Red did not look back. Mulroy and junior guard Kate Sramac nailed four free throws, creating a cushion at the start of overtime. Sramac effectively won the game when she netted a deep three with 50 seconds left on the clock. She would go on to finish the game with 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Co-captain senior forward Laura Bagwell-Katalinich was also an undeniable force, recording 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

In a game with 13 lead changes and eight ties throughout, the Red proved that it had players that could make plays when it mattered the most.

The Red will look to get its second Ivy victory of the season when it faces Brown on Friday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. for another home game. The last time Cornell met with the Bears, the Red cruised through with a 66-48 win.

A previous version of this article stated that Samantha Widmann scored her 100th career point. She scored her 1,000th.