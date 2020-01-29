Family of Deceased Freshman Antonio Tsialas ’23 Sue Cornell University, Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity

The parents of Antonio Tsialas ’23 — a freshman who was found dead at the base of Fall Creek gorge in October — have filed a lawsuit against Cornell University, the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and Cornell students. The family is seeking compensation for the pain “suffered by their son … prior to his death.”

Tsialas attended a fraternity party at Phi Kappa Psi on Oct. 24, and was reported missing shortly after. Two days later, his body was found at Fall Creek gorge. His death prompted an ongoing University-led investigation, while private investigators hired by the family also investigated.

The lawsuit additionally named student members of Phi Kappa Psi and details the “dirty rush” event Tsialas attended before his death.

The University did not keep the family or the family’s lawyer informed of the ongoing investigation, David Bianchi, a Miami-based attorney representing the family, told The Sun Wednesday morning.

The University provided The Sun with a statement at 11:35 a.m.

“At this time, Cornell University has not been made aware of any legal action by the Tsialas family, and we cannot comment on potential future litigation, The Cornell University Police continue to actively investigate Antonio Tsialas’s death,” the statement read. “We continue to ask anyone who may have information related to the incident to contact us at 607-255-1111. People can also email Cornell Police investigators at cup-inv@cornell.edu or reach out through the Silent Witness Program.”

One student named as defendant in the suit, Andrew Scherr ’20, declined to comment to The Sun.

Maryam Zafar ’21 contributed reporting.

This story is breaking. It has been updated with a statement from the University.