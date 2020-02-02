THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | February 2nd, 2020

Groups work together at the Cornell Animal Health Hackathon, held in the Cornell Vet School on Sunday and the two previous days. Participants, whose backgrounds span from engineering, veterinary medicine to business, solved animal health challenges over the course of the Hackathon. (Nandita Mohan/Sun Staff Photographer)
Professor Michael Dorf, law, and Professor Sarah Kreps, government, on Wednesday night debated the legal and political concerns surrounding the third-ever impeachment. The talk was moderated by Prof. David Bateman, government. (Michelle Zhiqing Yang/Sun Staff Photographer)
Senior forward Paige Lewis advances the puck at the women’s hockey game against Clarkson on Friday. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Freshman forward Izzy Daniel moves the puck at the women’s hockey game against Clarkson on Friday. After five minutes of overtime, the game ended in a 1-1 tie. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
This Sunday, Barton Hall was filled with booths from clubs and organizations at ClubFest. (Michael Wenye Li/Sun Senior Photographer)
Students meet club members and learn about different organizations at ClubFest in Barton Hall this Sunday. (Michael Wenye Li/Sun Senior Photographer)
At Barton Hall, Students visit club booths at ClubFest this Sunday. Hosting over 1000 clubs and organizations, ClubFest provides students with the opportunity to check out on-campus groups. (Michael Wenye Li/Sun Senior Photographer)
