Second Student Tests Negative for Coronavirus

A second student that met the criteria for coronavirus testing does not have coronavirus, the University confirmed in a Sunday press release. No other Cornellians are currently undergoing testing for the disease.

Earlier this week, Ryan Lombardi, vice president for student and campus life, wrote in an email that the Centers for Disease Control was testing the first student who mirrored symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

While the University said on Friday that the first student tested negative for coronavirus, they also noted that a second Cornellian had come down with coronavirus-like symptoms, prompting the CDC to administer tests; the University’s announcement Sunday evening assuaged concerns of the disease on campus.

The disease — which originated in Wuhan, China — has afflicted over 40,100 people worldwide as of Sunday night.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York. In the U.S., there are 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus, as of Friday morning. These cases are in Washington, California, Arizona, Wisconsin, Illinois and Massachusetts.

On Friday, the Presidential Advisors on Diversity and Equity also sent an email to the Cornell community, writing that it was dismayed that Asian and Asian American students have experienced discrimination because of the outbreak.

“It is disappointing that many of our Asian and Asian American community members have experienced bias attitudes or actions as a result of the public health issue,” the email read. “These behaviors cannot go unnoted. In challenging times, it is especially important to recognize our collective commitment to diversity and inclusion and to put Cornell’s core values into practice.”

While Chinese international students have told The Sun about their worries with coronavirus, the disease has fueled an anti-Chinese sentiment globally.

In Sunday’s press release, the University maintained that risk for coronavirus on campus remains low.