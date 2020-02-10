Attempted Armed Robbery Takes Place in Commons

An attempted armed robbery occurred in the East Seneca street parking lot ramp on Sunday at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to an Ithaca Police Department press release. The IPD investigated the incident and no one was injured, police said in the press release.

According to the press release, the suspect was a black male of approximately 20 to 30 years of age, wearing all-dark clothing.

The victim said his assailant “approached him in the parking ramp, displayed a knife and said, ‘give me what you got,’” the police said. The victim was able to yell for help, prompting the suspect to leave without causing any harm.

The victim declined to further cooperate with law enforcement, police said.

The IPD asked for anyone with information related to this incident, or whoever has been a victim of a similar incident in Ithaca, to contact the department at 607-272-9973 or by the IPD online tip form at www.cityofithaca.org.