THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | February 16th, 2020

On Tuesday, Anu Subramaniam, editor and chief of the 137th editorial board of The Cornell Daily Sun, interviewed Marc Lacey, national editor of The New York Times, during which he spoke to a group of Cornell students about his career in journalism and gave the audience advice for the future. Lacey, a Cornell class of ’87 alum, visited campus as part of the College of Arts and Sciences’ inaugural Distinguished Visiting Journalist Program. (Michael Wenye Li/Sun Senior Photographer)
Surrounding the Cornell Store, students protested Cornell’s investment in fossil fuels on Thursday. Across the country, college students participated in Global Divestment Day, protesting for fossil fuel divestment and climate change initiative. (Michael Wenye Li/Sun Senior Photographer)
Donning orange hats and vibrant clothing, Cornellians gathered to call for Cornell to divest in fossil fuels. Climate Justice Cornell protesters assembled at the intersection of Tower Road and East Avenue on Thursday. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Forward Tristan Mullin, a junior, sprints at the Cornell men’s hockey game against Union on Friday. The Red won 5-2. (Ben Parker/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
A Cornell wrestler raises his arm, declaring his victory at the match against Binghamton on Saturday. The Red took home the win at the home match. (Ben Parker/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Cornell men’s ice hockey faced off against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Saturday, securing a 4-2 win. (Michael Wenye Li/Sun Senior Photographer)
Cornell women’s hockey junior forward Morgan Barron, right, and senior defenseman Yanni Kaldis advance the puck at the game against RPI on Saturday. The game ended in a 4-2 Cornell victory.(Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
