Climate Justice Cornell Blocks Statler Crosswalk in Demand for Divestment

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Climate Justice Cornell blocked campus roads for the second time in less than seven days, demanding that Cornell divest from the fossil fuel industry and disrupting the commutes of students finishing afternoon classes on Wednesday afternoon.

This is the second week that CJC has staged a protest occupying streets for divestment, delivering on their promise to disrupt “business as usual.” As of 4:30 p.m., roads reopened.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, more than 20 CJC protesters briefly gathered in Ho Plaza where they discussed plans for the protest, chanting, “I believe that we will win,” and “Fossil fuels have got to go,” before marching to East Avenue.

Only 10 minutes later, CJC had blocked the East Avenue crosswalk next to Statler Hall, asking students passing by to sign petitions calling for fossil fuel divestment. At Statler, Cornell police cars blocked both ends of the road.

Multiple protesters poured molasses over the heads of other CJC members seated in the middle of the road to simulate an oil spill, while others chanted, “we can’t drink oil,” and “system change, not climate change.”

Tamara Kamis / Sun Staff Writer

Cornell sent out a road closure email alert at 4:15 p.m., stating that East Avenue and Tower Road between Garden and East Avenue were closed due to vehicular traffic. The CJC blockage also prevented access to Lincoln Drive, President’s Drive and the Day Hall Loading dock. These same roads were closed last Thursday due to CJC’s protest in front of Uris Hall.

This email was sent more than 30 minutes after the road had been blocked.

Alexia Ge ’21 — whose car was stranded between the protesters and the Cornell police cars — said the protesters frustrated her. She had been driving to Collegetown to pick up glasses before a study session for an exam when the protest brought her to a halt.

“I feel like they can protest in a form that doesn’t affect other people,” Ge said. “People have prelims.”

For the protesters, however, the cause of fossil fuel divestment is critical enough to warrant disrupting traffic.

“We want Cornell University to divest from fossil fuels and reinvest in local communities,” said organizer Nadia Vitek ’22 to the crowd.

Many protesters performed jumping jacks, hugged each other and moved around to stay warm in the 25-degree air, until the protest ended at 4:25 p.m. By 4:30 p.m., the road had reopened.

Last Thursday, CJC disrupted traffic for two hours when the group occupied an intersection to stage a mock wedding between Cornell University and the fossil fuel industry. On Tuesday, the group silently protested in libraries, holding up signs that read “Fossil Free Endowment,” and “Cornell Stop Funding the Climate Crisis.”