Collegetown, Law School Hit With Graffiti; Cornell Police Looking for Suspect

Cornell Police published a Facebook alert on Wednesday morning regarding a suspect who police said painted multiple instances of graffiti near Cornell’s Law School and in Collegetown over February break this past weekend.

The graffiti, splashed in several places around Myron Taylor Hall and the 500 block of College Avenue, was first spotted by officers during patrol at around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, the post said. CUPD’s daily crime log indicated that a “staff member” called in a report of graffiti painted on a dumpster in the Myron Taylor Hall loading dock that same night.

CUPD released two still images of the male suspect, one taken from security camera footage that police say captured him in the act of graffitiing a building on College Avenue. The same man was pictured again next to racks of soda bottles in an establishment on the 400 block of College Avenue, the block home to 7/11.

CUPD did not provide a written description of the suspect, but requested that anyone who recognized the man, who was wearing a black hat, coat and glasses when pictured, to contact the department via phone at 607-255-1111 or email at cup-inv@cornell.edu.

Cornell Police did not respond to requests for comment on the content of the graffiti by the time of publication.

Information may also be provided anonymously via the police department’s Silent Witness tip line here.