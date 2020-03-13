Cornell Suspends All Classes, Effective at 5 p.m.

President Martha E. Pollack announced that the University would suspend all classes as of Friday at 5 p.m. in Ithaca, amid widespread concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. Virtual instruction is set to begin April 6.

Cornell decided to suspend all classes to accelerate social distancing, to give students more time to figure out their moving out plans and to assuage students’ stresses over the outbreak. The country anticipates a public remark to be issued by President Trump at 3 p.m. today, with many presuming he will declare a state of emergency.

“I implore each of our students to comply with this directive,” Pollack said. “You can do your part to help de-densify the campus and make it safer for those who need to stay by leaving as soon as possible.”

All undergraduate and professional students are encouraged to return to their permanent residencies as soon as possible, the statement read. Students have until March 29 to move out, if they do not have housing accommodations. These rules do not apply to Cornell Tech students, graduate students conducting research on campus or professional students with required clinical rotations.

Undergraduate students and professional master’s students with research or other projects will not be able to continue them, Pollack said. Students are permitted to stay on campus if they are international students who cannot return home.

Pollack added that students in Ithaca must be prepared for “severely curtailed activities and services.” Cornell Tech and other New York City programs have already begun virtual instruction.

The University is also arranging plans for employees to work remotely, with departments across Cornell finalizing their plans. These plans must be implemented no later than March 20. Pollack added that the University will continue to follow up on the evolving situation. Employees can expect on-time pay for now.

“I know that many students are concerned about the impact that this disruption and transition to remote learning might have on their academic progress,” Pollack said. “This is foremost in our minds, and faculty will provide flexibility and alternatives as needed to students.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.