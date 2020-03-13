Friday Update: No Confirmed Cases in Tompkins County, 15 People Being Tested for COVID-19

Fifteen people in Tompkins County are awaiting test results for COVID-19, but there are no confirmed cases, the Tompkins County Health Department released in a Friday update.

On Friday, the New York State Health Department confirmed 421 confirmed cases statewide, an increase from the 325 reported on Thursday.

President Martha E. Pollack unexpectedly suspended all classes Friday afternoon, encouraging “social distancing.” Virtual classes are scheduled to begin April 6.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that across the state, there are 2,314 pending tests for COVID-19. Twenty-eight state authorized labs will also accelerate and expand testing.

Cuomo said the limited availability of testing for COVID-19 in the state has stifled the state’s ability to counter the viruses’ spread, The New York Times reported.

Tompkins County, as of Friday, still has no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

We update this tracking chart daily with the current quarantine numbers and pending test results. We currently have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tompkins County. Visit our website for FAQ and other info. https://t.co/Pmu72bbdui #twithaca #COVID_19 pic.twitter.com/UE7ewrw19y — Tompkins County Health Department (@TompkinsHealth) March 13, 2020

In western New York, Monroe County was the only location with confirmed cases – one person tested positive, according to Syracuse.com.

The Tompkins County Health Department also said that 52 individuals in the county are under quarantine. Cornell has required any students returning from a region with a level 3 travel warning — 32 countries, including most of Europe — to self-quarantine for 14 days.

On Feb. 3, the first Cornellian was reported to be in the process of COVID-19 testing. Four days later, on Feb. 7, a second student was announced to be undergoing testing. Both students tested negative.

Girisha Arora ’20 contributed reporting to this article.