Four Men’s Hockey Players Earn All-ECAC Honors

Cornell men’s hockey junior forward Morgan Barron and senior defenseman Yanni Kaldis were named to the All-ECAC first team, the league announced on Tuesday. Junior defenseman Alex Green and junior goaltender Matt Galajda earned third-team honors.
Barron, also a finalist for the league’s Player of the Year award, led Cornell with 14 goals and 32 points this season. Kaldis, a four-year top-four starter on the blueline, led the team with 20 assists. This is Kaldis’ first career first-team selection.
Barron — who served as a captain this season along with Kaldis and senior forward Jeff Malott — became the first Cornell forward to earn first-team honors twice since Joe Nieuwendyk ’88 accomplished the feat in 1986 and 1987.
Green, a finalist for the ECAC’s Best Defensive Defenseman honor, posted a plus-19 rating and recorded 16 points. Galajda started all 29 games, posting a 1.56 goals against average and .931 save percentage.
The full list of this year’s honorees is below:
First-Team All-League
Goaltender: Frank Marotte (Clarkson)
Defenseman: Yanni Kaldis (Cornell)
Defenseman: Jack Rathbone (Harvard)
Forward: Morgan Barron (Cornell)
Forward: Nick Abruzzese (Harvard)
Forward: Drew O’Connor (Dartmouth)
Second-Team All-League
Goaltender: Owen Savory (RPI)
Defenseman: Will Reilly (RPI)
Defenseman: Connor McCarthy (Clarkson)
Forward: Curtis Hall (Yale)
Forward: Odeen Tufto (Quinnipiac)
Forward: Jack Drury (Harvard)
Third-Team All-League
Goaltender: Matthew Galajda (Cornell)
Defenseman: Alex Green (Cornell)
Defenseman: Peter Diliberatore (Quinnipiac)
Forward: Haralds Egle (Clarkson)
Forward: Josh Dunne (Clarkson)
Forward: Devin Brosseau (Clarkson)
All-Rookie Team
Goaltender: Mitchell Gibson (Harvard)
Defenseman: Henry Thrun (Harvard)
Defenseman: Dylan Anhorn (Union)
Forward: Nick Abruzzese (Harvard)
Forward: Gabriel Seger (Union)
Forward: John Farinacci (Harvard)