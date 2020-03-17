Four Men’s Hockey Players Earn All-ECAC Honors

This post will be updated.

Cornell men’s hockey junior forward Morgan Barron and senior defenseman Yanni Kaldis were named to the All-ECAC first team, the league announced on Tuesday. Junior defenseman Alex Green and junior goaltender Matt Galajda earned third-team honors.

Barron, also a finalist for the league’s Player of the Year award, led Cornell with 14 goals and 32 points this season. Kaldis, a four-year top-four starter on the blueline, led the team with 20 assists. This is Kaldis’ first career first-team selection.

Barron — who served as a captain this season along with Kaldis and senior forward Jeff Malott — became the first Cornell forward to earn first-team honors twice since Joe Nieuwendyk ’88 accomplished the feat in 1986 and 1987.

Green, a finalist for the ECAC’s Best Defensive Defenseman honor, posted a plus-19 rating and recorded 16 points. Galajda started all 29 games, posting a 1.56 goals against average and .931 save percentage.

The full list of this year’s honorees is below:

First-Team All-League

Goaltender: Frank Marotte (Clarkson)

Defenseman: Yanni Kaldis (Cornell)

Defenseman: Jack Rathbone (Harvard)

Forward: Morgan Barron (Cornell)

Forward: Nick Abruzzese (Harvard)

Forward: Drew O’Connor (Dartmouth)

Second-Team All-League

Goaltender: Owen Savory (RPI)

Defenseman: Will Reilly (RPI)

Defenseman: Connor McCarthy (Clarkson)

Forward: Curtis Hall (Yale)

Forward: Odeen Tufto (Quinnipiac)

Forward: Jack Drury (Harvard)

Third-Team All-League

Goaltender: Matthew Galajda (Cornell)

Defenseman: Alex Green (Cornell)

Defenseman: Peter Diliberatore (Quinnipiac)

Forward: Haralds Egle (Clarkson)

Forward: Josh Dunne (Clarkson)

Forward: Devin Brosseau (Clarkson)

All-Rookie Team

Goaltender: Mitchell Gibson (Harvard)

Defenseman: Henry Thrun (Harvard)

Defenseman: Dylan Anhorn (Union)

Forward: Nick Abruzzese (Harvard)

Forward: Gabriel Seger (Union)

Forward: John Farinacci (Harvard)