Cornell Student Stabbed in Attempted Robbery at South and West Avenue Intersection

A Cornell student was stabbed in an attempted robbery on the intersection of South Avenue and West Avenue on Sunday evening.

The student was treated by witnesses and the Ithaca Police Department before he was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania for treatment, according to a Cornell crime alert.

The victim was approached by four suspects, one white male and three black males wearing dark clothes, walking down South Avenue. One of the suspects demanded he give up his phone and wallet. The victim fled, was chased by one of the suspects, who then stabbed him in the back, according to the crime alert.

The suspects then fled westbound down West Avenue. The IPD reported that there was no further identifiable information about the suspects.