Three Arrested in Connection to South Avenue Stabbing

Three suspects were arrested on Monday in relation to a stabbing on the intersection of West Avenue and South Avenue on Sunday evening, according to the Ithaca Police Department.

Three of the four suspects, Tahajjuddin Abdur-Rashid, Thomas Payton-Harp and an unnamed 16 year old, were charged with attempted robbery in the first degree and gang assault in the second degree.

The four suspects approached the student on the intersection at approximately 7:42 p.m. One of the suspects demanded that the student give up his phone and wallet. The victim fled and was chased by one of the suspects, who then stabbed him in the back, according to a Cornell crime alert.

The student, identified as 23 year-old Shawn Ong grad by the Ithaca Journal, was treated by witnesses and Ithaca police officers before he was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The IPD said that “there is not any indication or evidence that these crimes are bias related.”