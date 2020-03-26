COVID-19 Updates: Cornell Suspends Classes, Encourages Students to Return Home

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Cornell suspended classes effective March 13 and instructed students to return home as soon as possible. Here are all our headlines on changes at Cornell and in Ithaca related to the COVID-19 outbreak, in order of date published:

The Latest

There are 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tompkins County, the health department said on Thursday.

One of the individuals with the coronavirus is a food service employee at Mango Mango, a Collegetown dessert restaurant.

Cornell suspended classes effective March 13. Classes will resume online beginning April 6.

University Updates

March 20: First Members of Cornell Community Test Positive for COVID-19

March 20: Commencement Not Canceled: President Promises Senior Send-off

March 19: Cornell Extends Semester by Week, Allows Pass/Fail in All Classes

March 16: Slope Day Officially Axed as Cornell Rolls Out Latest COVID-19 Restrictions

March 14: The Sun Interviews Top Administrators on COVID-19 Policy Change

March 13: Administrators Work to Justify Friday Policy Twist, Calling COVID-19 Cases Inevitable

March 13: In an Unexpected Announcement, President Pollack Suspends All Classes, Effective at 5 p.m.

March 11: Pollack Provides Details of Rationale for Move to Online Classes, Encourages ‘Social Distancing’

March 11: Cornell to Close Classrooms in Unprecedented Step, Though Questions Remain

March 11: Cornell Not Alone in Class Cancellations: Tracking COVID-19 Reactions Across the Ivy League

March 10: Cornell Cancels In-Person Classes After Spring Break, Will Shift to Online Instruction Amid COVID-19 Turmoil

March 7: Cornell Braces for Virus as Upstate N.Y. Reports First Case of COVID-19, West Coast Colleges Close Classrooms

March 6: Cornell, TCAT Release New Set of Guidelines as COVID-19 Spreads in the U.S.

City News

March 25: Collegetown Mango Mango Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

March 25: Collegetown Bagels Opens ‘Pay What You Can’ Community Kitchen to Provide Food During COVID-19 Pandemic

March 25: Ithaca Homeless Shelters Find Ways to Serve Community Amidst Pandemic

March 25: Virtual ‘Ithaca Tip Jar’ Provides Financial and Moral Support for Local Service Workers

March 24: Running House Campaigns From Home: NY-23 Candidates Adapt to COVID-19

March 24: Tompkins County Gets ‘A’ Rating for Social Distancing

March 23: Crisis Calls For Desperate Measures: Activists Push for Emergency Fund, University Adds Sick Days

March 23: Tompkins County Opens New COVID-19 Testing Center to Replace Drive-Through Location

March 22: Local Police Scale Back Services, Incorporate Social Distancing into House Calls

March 20: Cornell Faculty Call on University to Help Mitigate Local Economic Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak

March 19: Myrick ’09 Calls for Rent Freeze as COVID-19 Outbreak Affects Renters, Collegetown Landlords

March 19: TCAT Temporarily Waives Bus Fares and Curbs Ridership

March 18: Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Opens in Ithaca

March 17: Tompkins County Jail Suspends Inmate Visitation

March 17: N.Y. Judge Bans Evictions Statewide, Local Activists Push Protections for Renters and Workers Against COVID-19 Induced Financial Woes

March 16: Late Night TCAT Trips Suspended Immediately, Broader Cuts Effective Thursday

March 16: Public Barred from City Facilities, Effective Immediately

March 15: Planes Arrive in Ithaca With Empty Seats, and Airlines Field Droves of Calls to Reschedule Tickets

March 15: Online Grocery Shopping Platform Provides Food for Locals Amidst Coronavirus Scare

March 14: Tompkins County Confirms First Case of COVID-19

March 13: ‘I Hate It’: Ithaca Service Workers React to Cuomo’s Executive Order Halving Capacity

March 13: Tompkins County in State of Emergency; Area Colleges Closed

March 13: Local Storage Services Left Boxed-In After New Cornell-Paid Solution

March 13: Friday Update: No Confirmed Cases in Tompkins County, 15 People Being Tested for COVID-19

March 13: Uncertainty Swirls for Ithaca Workers; Myrick ’09 Calls for Swift Federal Action and Calls on Cornell to Help

March 13: Shelves Cleared Out At Wegmans Amidst COVID-19 Concerns

March 13: Texts, Live Streams and Phone Calls Become New Venues For Prayer in Ithaca

March 12: ‘When Cornell Leaves, Our Business Goes Away’: Ithaca Businesses Brace for Impact of C.U.’s Move to Online Classes

March 11: As Outbreak Worsens, Rush to Prepare Leaves Ithaca Store Shelves Empty

March 11: TCAT Braces for Drastically Reduced Ridership in Wake of Cancellation of On-Campus Classes

March 3: Tompkins County Workers Center Calls for Paid Sick Leave as COVID-19 Spreads Within New York

Photo Gallery: Campus Empties as COVID-19 Outbreak Worsens



Student and Campus Life

Hannah Rosenberg / Sun Assistant Photography Editor

March 25: ‘It Was Inevitable’: How Teachers are Handling the Transition from In-Person to Online Instruction

March 24: As Campus Labs Halt Research, Cornell Pools Resources for New York Medical Centers

March 24: Two Weeks After Promise of Room and Board Rebates, Refund Details Still Up in Air

March 24: COVID-19 Complicates Student Research Plans, But Opens Some New Doors

March 24: How Cornell Departments Are Helping in the Fight Against Coronavirus

March 23: Growing Number of Students Call for Mandatory Pass Grading Option

March 23: Commencements Across Ivy League Range from Indefinite Suspension to Electronic Ceremonies

March 23: Hotel School Alumni Pair Launch Fundraising Campaign as COVID-19 Rattles Ithaca Restaurants

March 19: Commencement Weekend Left in Limbo as COVID-19 Sweeps the Nation

March 19: Young and Healthy?: Chronically Ill and Disabled Students Grapple with COVID-19

March 18: Cornell Dining Ends Dine-In Service

March 18: Students On and Off Campus Adhere to Social Distancing Guidelines

March 18: Durland Alternatives Library, Prisoner Express Close Doors in Response to COVID-19

March 17: 7 Days at Cornell: How COVID-19 Changed Campus in 1 Week

March 17: Student-Generated Spreadsheet Provides Safety Net for Those In Need

March 17: ‘A Moment of Joy’: A Cappella Groups Honor Seniors One Last Time

March 16: Cornell Students Avoid ‘Sink or Swim’ Ultimatum as University Waives Swim Tests and PE Classes

March 16: Climate Activists Turn Digital During COVID-19 Outbreak

March 15: While Some Cornellians Self-Quarantine, Others Pack Parties in Response to Campus Shutdown

March 15: In ‘Public Health Plea’, Lombardi Urges Students to Stop Partying

March 14: First-Year Students Pack Their Bags and Return Room Keys Following Class Suspension

March 14: Continuous Policy Changes Put International Students’ Plans in Further Disarray

March 14: Medical Students Proceed with Caution as New York City Campuses Maintain Some Activity

March 13: ‘I Don’t Know What to Do’: Students Reel as University Announces Class Suspension and Urges Immediate Return Home

March 13: Despite Class Cancellations, S.A. Passes Fossil Fuel Divestment Resolution and Suspends Elections

March 13: After Trump Announces Europe Travel Restrictions, Students Studying Abroad in Spain Scramble to Come Home

March 13: Coronavirus and Divestment Dominate Discussion at Packed Faculty Senate Meeting

March 13: Student Leaders Bridge Gap in University Resources Through Office of Student Advocate

March 13: Cornell Freshmen Express Disappointment Amid Widespread COVID-19 Concerns, Prepare to Move Out for the Semester

March 12: C.U. Student Studying Abroad in Spain Diagnosed With COVID-19

March 12: As Cornell Transitions to Online Classes, How do Professors Plan to Adapt?

March 12: Two S.A. Presidential Candidates Suspend Elections Following Pollack’s Announcement on Class Cancellations

March 12: Cornell IT Confident in Zoom, Canvas Preparedness as Thousands of Courses Move Online

March 11: ‘Martha Can’t Make Us Leave’: Students React With Confusion, Frustration to Class Closure

March 11: International Students React to Coronavirus Cancellations, Plan To Stay in U.S.

March 10: Cornellians Respond to Announcement of Online Classes With Memes

March 10: With New York State Cases of COVID-19 on the Rise, Professors Experiment with Alternatives to In-Person Lectures

March 9: As Coronavirus Escalates, Widespread Cancellations Hamper Spring Break Plans

March 3: Cornellians Returning From Countries Heavily Impacted by Coronavirus to Be Placed Under Quarantine

March 1: As Markets Tumble Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak, Professors Weigh In On Future of Chinese Economy

Sports

Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor

March 24: Future Looks Bright for Men’s Lacrosse in ‘What Could Have Been’ Season

March 23: Senior Wrestlers Grapple With Season Lost to COVID-19

March 15: Schafer ’86: ‘Nothing Has Been More Painful’ in 34 Years of Coaching

March 12: NCAA Cancels Hockey Tournaments, Ending Top-Ranked Cornell Hockey Teams’ Seasons

March 11: ‘We Never Thought It Would Actually Happen’: Ivy League Cancels All Spring Sports Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

State and National News

Cindy Schultz / The New York Times

March 20: In Executive Order, Gov. Cuomo Restricts All Non-Essential Workforce Travel

March 17: Restaurants Limited to Takeout Food Only, Casinos, Gyms, Theaters Shut Down Across New York State

March 16: Cuomo Proposes Converting SUNY Dorm Beds into Hospital Beds

March 13: Trump Declares National Emergency, Waives Interest on Federal Student Loans Until Further Notice

March 10: Gov. Cuomo Unveils $40 Million in Emergency COVID-19 Funding