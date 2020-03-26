Governors Ball Canceled Due to COVID-19

Governors Ball 2020, which was set to begin on June 5, has been canceled. In a statement on their website, organizers wrote: “It is neither safe nor prudent to move forward with our June dates.” This year’s festival will be canceled, rather than postponed, “due to a myriad of planning and logistical issues.”

Randall’s Island Park would have hosted a diverse group of outstanding musicians. From big names like Tame Impala, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks and Missy Elliott to smaller groups like Snail Mail, this year would have covered a great number of styles and genres.

“New Yorkers are no strangers to challenges,” the statement continues. Gov Ball organizers encouraged the would-be audience to “be safe, and be excited for the future when we are all on the other side of this.”

Glastonbury, which would have featured Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and FKA Twigs, has also been canceled. Other 2020 music festivals responded differently to the pandemic; Coachella has been postponed to October and Bonnaroo — which will host Tame Impala and Miley Cyrus — was postponed to September.

Emma Plowe is a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences. She currently serves as Arts Editor on The Sun’s board. She can be reached at eplowe@cornellsun.com.