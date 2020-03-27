TCAT Service Shrinks for Second Time in March

Tompkins Consolidated Area Transportation will begin a second reduction of services starting Monday, March 30, according to a Thursday press release.

Service will end for most lines by 7 p.m. and routes 51, 72, 74, 75 and 81 will be replaced by other routes. In addition, routes normally running on weekdays will also run on weekends.

These cutbacks are the latest in a series of changes to the TCAT system that marked the end of late night bus trips as well as a temporary end to bus fares and a cap on ridership, in response to a 90 percent decline in ridership caused by the spread of COVID-19.

The adjustments to the bus schedule are also meant to “coincide with the lower demand while also providing more flexible scheduling to give TCAT drivers some relief,” the press release read.

This new schedule is “tentatively” in effect until May 23, the end of the spring bus service period, but may change “depending on how the crisis evolves in the coming weeks.”