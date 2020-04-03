Multiple Reports of a Gunshot South of the Commons

Ithaca Police responded to multiple reports of a gunshot fired around 9:13 p.m. Thursday, April 2. The shot is thought to have been fired around the 200 block of Spencer Road, south of the Commons, according to an Ithaca Police Department media release.

Upon arriving at the scene, IPD officers stopped a vehicle whose occupants were attempting to leave the scene. According to the release, the occupants’ behavior was deemed suspicious, but no arrests were made.

According to the release, the 200 block of Spencer Road has been involved in similar reports over the last several months.

The release did not include names of any of the individuals involved, as the investigation is ongoing.

The IPD is seeking any victims or witnesses for more information. The IPD can be reached by phone at (607) 272-9973.