First COVID-related Death Reported in Tompkins County

A patient at Cayuga Medical Center died from coronavirus complications on Friday — the first reported COVID-19 death in Tompkins County. The patient was a transfer from New York City.

“Earlier this week, we received a compassionate transfer of two patients from New York City,” said Cayuga Medical CEO Dr. Martin Stallone in a statement. “Unfortunately, one of those patients passed away this morning. Our hearts go out to the patient’s family during this difficult time.”

After Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) said that some patients in New York City would be transferred to hospitals in upstate New York, CMC accepted two transfers from the city, according to Stallone.

Tompkins County has 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday morning. Due to inclement weather, TCHD also announced that its testing site would be closed on April 9 and 10.