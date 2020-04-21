What’s Open in Ithaca?: An Updated Food Guide

As Ithaca residents continue to practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, few have been able to skip the inevitable trips to the grocery store or restaurants.

While reliance on mobile delivery services — such as Ithaca-to-Go, GrubHub or Instacart — has increased, other Ithacans continue to shop in person.

The Sun compiled a list of supermarkets and eateries that remain open to the public, operating with new hours and under revised policies.

Grocery Stores

Aldi (505 3rd St.)

Hours: Mon – Sat (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Limiting the number of customers to 5 per 1,000 square feet.

Phone: (855) 955-2534

Green Castle Asian Market (321 Eddy St.)

Hours: Mon – Sat (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.), Sun (12:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Regular operation.

Phone: (607) 273-7611

GreenStar Food Co+op Collegetown (307 College Ave.)

Hours: Mon – Fri (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.), Sat – Sun (9 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: The first hour is reserved for senior shoppers over the age of 60.

Phone: (607) 882-2667

GreenStar Food Co+op (701 W Buffalo St.)

Hours: Mon – Sun (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: The first hour is reserved for senior shoppers.

Phone: (607) 273-9392

Ithaca Farmers Market (545 3rd St.)

Hours: Sat (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Reduced hours.

Phone: (607) 273-7109

Ithaca Halal Meat & Groceries (110 W Green St.)

Hours: Flexible, on-call hours

COVID-19 Policies: Customers must call beforehand.

Phone: (607) 319-9110

Ollie’s Outlet (723 S Meadow St.)

Hours: Mon – Sat (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.), Sun (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: The first hour is reserved for senior shoppers.

Phone: (607) 697-0275

The Piggery (423 Franklin St.)

Hours: Tues – Sun (2 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Curbside pickup and home delivery will temporarily replace walk-in service.

Phone: (607) 272-2276

Tops Friendly Markets (710 S Meadow St.)

Hours: Mon – Sun (6 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Customers 60 and above can arrive from 6 – 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for senior shopping hours. They have similarly installed plexiglass at every register, customer service desk and pharmacy.

Phone: (607) 275-8041

Walmart Supercenter (135 Fairgrounds Memorial Pkwy)

Hours: Mon – Sun (7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Customers 60 and above can arrive from 6 – 7 a.m. on Tuesdays for senior shopping hours and no more than five customers are allowed per 1,000 square feet at a given time (20 percent of the store’s capacity).

Phone: (607) 277-4510

Wegmans (500 S Meadow St.)

Hours: Mon – Sun (7 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Temporarily closed all self-service and seating areas and no more than five customers are allowed per 1,000 square feet at a given time (20 percent of the store’s capacity).

Phone: (607) 277-5800

Restaurants

Apollo Chinese Restaurant (407 College Ave.)

Hours: Mon – Sun (10:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Available for delivery and takeout

Phone: (607) 272-1188

Cafe Pacific (114 Dryden Rd.)

Hours: Mon – Sun (4 p.m. – 10 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Available for delivery and takeout

Phone: (607) 277-7700

Collegetown Bagels (415 College Ave.)

Hours: Mon – Sun (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Available for delivery and takeout

Phone: (607) 273-0982

Coltivare (235 S Cayuga St.)

Hours: Tues – Sun (3 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Available for delivery and takeout

Phone: (607) 882-2333

DiBella’s Subs (222 Elmira Rd.)

Hours: Mon – Sat (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Available for delivery and takeout

Phone: (607) 264-2432

Hawi Ethiopian Cuisine (113 S Cayuga St.)

Hours: Tues – Sun (4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Available for delivery and takeout

Phone: (607) 277-4294

Ithaca Ale House (111 N Aurora St.)

Hours: Mon – Sat (11 a.m. – 1 a.m.), Sun (10 a.m. – 1 a.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Available for delivery and takeout

Phone: (607) 256-7977

Jason’s Grocery & Deli (301 College Ave)

Hours: Mon – Sun (Takeout: 7 a.m. – 2 a.m.; delivery: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Available for delivery and takeout

Phone: (607) 277-8899

Just A Taste (116 N Aurora St.)

Hours: Thurs – Sun (4 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Available for delivery and takeout

Phone: (607) 277-9463

Koko (321 College Ave.)

Hours: Wed – Mon (11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Available for takeout

Phone: (607) 277-8899

Mama Teresa’s Pizzeria (1006 W Seneca St.)

Hours: Mon – Sun (9 a.m. – midnight)

COVID-19 Policies: Available for delivery and takeout

Phone: (607) 228-8181

Mia (130 E State St.)

Hours: Wed – Sun (4 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Available for delivery and takeout

Phone: (607) 277-2000

New Delhi Diamond’s (106 W Green St.)

Hours: Mon – Sun (11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Available for delivery and takeout

Phone: (607) 272-4508

Shahi Pakwan (401 E State St.)

Hours: Mon – Fri (11 a.m. – 10 p.m.), Sat – Sun (noon – 10 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Available for delivery and takeout

Phone: (607) 882-1972

Simeon’s American Bistro (224 E State St.)

Hours: Tues – Sat (noon – 9 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Available for Takeout

Phone: (607) 272-2212

Sushi Osaka (113 E State St.)

Hours: Fri – Sat (10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.), Sun – Thurs (10:30 a.m. – 9:45 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Available for delivery and takeout

Phone: (607) 379-6128

Tamarind Thai Restaurant (503 N Meadow St.)

Hours: Mon – Fri (11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.), Sat – Sun (11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Available for delivery and takeout

Phone: (607) 277-2220

Taste Of Thai Express (209 S Meadow St.)

Hours: Mon – Sun (11:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Available for delivery and takeout

Phone: (607) 228-2968

Taste of Thai (216 E State St.)

Hours: Mon – Sun (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Available for delivery and takeout

Phone: (607) 256-5487

Thompson and Bleecker (220 E State St.)

Hours: Fri – Sat (4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.), Sun – Thurs (4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Available for delivery and takeout

Phone: (607) 319-0851

Wings Over Ithaca (121 Dryden Rd.)

Hours: Mon – Tue (10 a.m. – 11 p.m.), Wed (10 a.m. – midnight), Thu – Sun (10 a.m. – 11 p.m.)

COVID-19 Policies: Available for delivery and takeout

Phone: (607) 319-4664

Editor’s Note: The above list of restaurants currently open is partial. This article will be regularly updated.