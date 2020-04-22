Cornell Waives 2020-2021 Applicants’ ACT, SAT Requirements Due to Coronavirus

Cornell will suspend standardized testing requirements for the upcoming admissions cycle, becoming the first school in the Ivy League to do so.

Since the coronavirus pandemic caused SAT and ACT administration cancellations, Cornell’s undergraduate admissions office suspended the testing requirement for the early decision and regular decision rounds. But as of now, Cornell will not go test-optional permanently.

“We can’t pre-define in absolute, comprehensive terms what economic or personal disruptions will look like, nor will we require any students to justify their reasons for not submitting test results,” the undergraduate admissions office website read.

Despite waiving the requirement, the undergraduate admissions office also said that standardized test scores could still be a “meaningful differentiator” for students who live near or attend a school that will offer more testing this year or if students have not experienced a significant loss in income for one or more household providers.

For students unable to provide test scores, the University will place more of an emphasis on transcripts, extracurriculars, essays and recommendations from teachers and secondary school counselors.

Athletes are still expected to adhere to the Ivy League’s standardized testing requirements.

This story will be updated.