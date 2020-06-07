In Photos: Uplift and Speak Out! Rally | June 5, 2020

A child grabs a hand-painted sign at the Uplift and Speak Out! rally in the Ithaca Commons on Friday, June 5. Black and brown women organized the event, with the support of Black Lives Matter Ithaca and Showing Up for Racial Justice. (Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer).
Young children hold signs, denouncing the deaths of Black people caused by police brutality. (Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer).
Donning a mask, a child holds up a cardboard sign that reads ‘I Am Not a Threat’ during the Uplift and Speak Out! rally on Friday at the Ithaca Commons. (Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer).
Black Lives Matter rallies participants to hold hand-painted signs, with many wearing black and sporting masks. (Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer).
Hundreds of Ithacans attend a protest for the Black Lives Matter movement on The Commons on Friday, June 5. (Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer).
Ithaca doctors demonstrate their support for the Black Lives Matter Movement. At the rally, speakers outlined programs to combat racial inequality against Black people and discussed how to create equal access to resources for people of color in Ithaca. (Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer).
A hand-painted sign with George Floyd’s name hangs behind participants. (Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer).
With the support of Black Lives Matter Ithaca, scores of students and Ithacans condemn white supremacy during Friday’s rally. (Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer).
Ithacans crowd the Bernie Milton Pavilion on the Ithaca Commons as women speak about systemic racism and anti-racism efforts in Ithaca. (Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer).
Organizers of the Uplift and Speak Out! rally demand that Ithaca and the U.S., as a whole, take concrete steps toward racial justice on Friday, June 5. Hundreds of people joined the women-led rally, as members of the Ithaca community united in support of racial equality. (Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer).
During the Uplift and Speak Out! rally, police cars dotted the streets. Calls for police reform filled posters, chants, and speakers’ messages. (Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer).
