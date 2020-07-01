Cornell Cancels Fall 2020 Study Abroad

After months of uncertainty, Cornell’s study abroad programs will be canceled for fall 2020, according to an email the Office of Global Learning sent on Tuesday afternoon to students that had originally planned to study internationally.

Citing health and logistical concerns, the email said that the decision is final, and will not be reversed even if current U.S. travel advisories change. Students are advised to reach out to their abroad adviser to decide on next steps, including the possibility of deferring their program to a later semester.

While the Office of Global Learning notified all fall abroad programs of Cornell’s decision, students may need to be in contact with their programs to confirm whether they will withdraw from or defer their attendance of the program.

Students who choose to study abroad regardless of the ban will not be able to transfer course credit back to Cornell and will not have access to University resources for travel safety and financial aid, according to the Cornell study abroad website.

Applicants for the fall and the entire 2020 academic year will be automatically deferred to the spring, although they can request a deferral until fall 2021, the 2021 academic year or withdraw their application altogether. After deferring their application, applicants will need to submit a new academic plan to get their study abroad approved by their college, unless they were already approved to be abroad for the full year.

While the Office of Global Learning continues to accept applications for spring programs, it expressed uncertainty over whether COVID-19 may also ultimately restrict study abroad opportunities next year. For now, the office advises students to avoid making non-refundable payments for program deposits and housing.