Cornell Begins Fall Semester at ‘Green’ Alert Level

Cornell’s COVID-19 tracking dashboard, launched Tuesday, shows that the University community is performing well on key metrics as in-person classes get set to start next week.

With four new positive cases last week and 98 percent of its quarantine and isolation space available, Cornell is on the lowest of four alert levels set up to show the community threat level. The four levels — green, yellow, orange and red — are based on number of cases, hospital capacity, community spread and resource availability.

The dashboard features a day-by-day breakdown of the number of tests and positive cases. On Sunday, Aug. 23 — the first big move-in day for students living on campus — there were 1,127 tests. There were no confirmed positives.

Here’s a look at the four levels and what they’ll mean for Cornellians: