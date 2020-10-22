IPD Arrests 3 Protesters at GOP Event, 5 More During Demonstration

The headline and story have since been updated.

Ithaca police began arresting several protesters outside of police headquarters Thursday evening. The arrests followed a demonstration against the arrests of three protesters earlier in the day.

This demonstration escalated, as officers formed a barricade against the protesters, moving them away from headquarters. The officers also employed tear gas on the protesters, pushing them back toward Cayuga Street.

Officers then made five more arrests, including two of the original arrested protesters.

At a graffiti clean-up event hosted by Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) at the Ithaca Republican storefront, Massia Malki White-Saunders was arrested on charges of harassment for “kicking a door,” he said. After the arrest, protesters at the event followed Ithaca Police Department officers to their headquarters on East Clinton Street. There, Ithaca residents Dakota Ingraham and Genevieve Rand were also arrested at around 5:10 p.m.

White-Saunders and Ingraham were held in police custody for 20 and 40 minutes, respectively, during their first arrests, and Rand was released after three hours at around 8:10 p.m.

Ingraham was arrested for resisting arrest, but said he was not read his Miranda rights or ever told what he was being arrested for. He also said he was put on his stomach by four cops, continuing to argue with him after he was in custody.

Rand was in police custody, and when protesters questioned officers about the delay, they said she was “not cooperating.” Rand’s attorney had also arrived at the police building.

Sitting outside the headquarters, banging on the door and standing in the street, protesters waved signs that read “who watches the watchers” and “fuck pigs” and chanted “let Gen go,” in reference to Rand. More protesters joined the dozen who protested the Reed event after the arrests after calls to support were circulated on social media.

At 7:10 p.m., officers told protesters that anyone who didn’t leave would be subject to arrest, determining it an “unlawful assembly.” They then arrested White-Saunders, Ingraham and three more protesters.

“The people targeted were organizers. They arrested people they knew and could recognize.” said Maren, a protester, about the escalation. Maren added that IPD has used similar tactics on protesters before, including using pepper spray.

“But it was obvious we’d stay because they’d taken some of ours,” Maren continued, referencing the earlier three arrests.

In a letter on Tuesday, Ithaca Police Chief Dennis Nayor wrote that the department “will not tolerate acts of violence or vandalism.” He added that he had reached out to “organizers and affiliates from all parties” to discourage violence, but “cannot guarantee safety at non-permitted events such as protests.”

After incidents of graffiti on IPD headquarters at an Oct. 12 rally for Black lives, officers arrested a minor and Tompkins County resident Lucas Bonnet. Fellow protesters said that neither of these individuals were directly involved in the graffiti.

The Oct. 12 arrests of protesters were the first made in the 20 weeks of weekly Sunday rallies for Black lives. At the Oct. 16 demonstrations in front of the Republican storefront, or Ithaca GOP headquarters, on Meadow Street, IPD arrived at the scene but no arrests were made during the physical altercations and damages to property.

