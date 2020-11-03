Tom Reed Declares Victory But Many Votes in Tompkins County, Thousands of Mail-In Votes Remain Outstanding

This post will be updated.

Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) declared victory in his reelection campaign for Congress in New York’s 23rd Congressional District at a small election night gathering in Corning around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. A delay in results caused by a high volume of mail-in ballots, however, means Reed and Democratic challenger Tracy Mitrano J.D. ’95 won’t know for several days the official and final results of their second head-to-head race.

“We’re going to go back to D.C. and we’re going to bring people together and we’re going to have brighter days ahead of us, and we’re going to get COVID-19 in the rearview mirror,” Reed told supporters. As of around 11:45 p.m., about 71 percent of ballots had been counted, The New York Times reported.

Mitrano told The Sun Tuesday night, before most of the votes in Tompkins County were accounted for, that Reed’s victory declaration was premature.

“Now I know that [Reed] would prefer not to have Tompkins County in this district, but I’m afraid that it is a part of the 23rd and with 70 percent of it yet to report today’s results and 40,000 absentee ballots outstanding, that declaration was premature,” Mitrano told The Sun.

Mitrano, who in 2018, conceded the election after it became clear that a victory wasn’t mathematically possible, blasted Reed for not waiting until larger bunches of Democratic votes came in before declaring victory.

“I’m afraid Mr. Reed wants to continue to make it his day when today belongs to the voters, and for him to get ahead of the numbers when there is not a mathematical certainty tells you something about him,” Mitrano said. “It’s more about him than the people.”

Just after 11:35 p.m., Reed had 59.96 percent of the vote and Mitrano had 36.04 percent, according to the New York State Board of Elections. Reed led in every county except for Tompkins — the district’s only liberal stronghold — where Mitrano has garnered 67.64 percent of the vote with 61 of 63 election districts reported. The New York Times reported that about 65 percent of the votes in Tompkins had been counted as of 11:45 p.m.

Reed has held the congressional seat since 2010. The district is made up of 11 mostly rural and conservative counties, with Tompkins County as the district’s only Democratic stronghold.