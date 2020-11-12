Ivy League Cancels Winter Sports, Delays Spring Competition

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The Ivy League is canceling winter athletic competition, the conference announced Thursday. The conference is also postponing spring sports until at least the end of February and nixed the possibility of fall sport competition during the spring.

“Regrettably, the current trends regarding transmission of the COVID-19 virus and subsequent protocols that must be put in place are impeding our strong desire to return to intercollegiate athletics competition in a safe manner,” the Ivy League presidents wrote in a joint statement.

When the Ancient Eight canceled fall competition in July, it became the first athletic conference to do so, but left open the possibility that football and other fall sports could resume in the spring. David Archer ’05, the head coach of the Cornell football team, told The Sun last month that he thought it was very unlikely that there would be a season.

The Ivy League’s plan prior to the start of the school year canceled all competition through the end of the fall semester. That meant winter sports, like hockey and basketball, might be able to resume around the start of 2021. But the decision reported Thursday means winter sports won’t take place during the 2020-21 season, and spring sports won’t start for at least three months.

Most notable on the Hill is the cancellation of the hockey seasons. Cornell’s women’s and men’s hockey teams both were ranked No. 1 in the nation when the coronavirus pandemic brought the 2019-20 to an early end.