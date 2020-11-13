Two Arrested After Altercation Involving Machete

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

After a fight broke out near Route 13, Ithaca police arrested two people on Nov. 11. One of the suspects wielded a machete, according to the media release.

The altercation occurred in the Speedway Gas Station parking lot. Ithaca Police were dispatched at 3:45pm after receiving several 911 calls and reports of an individual having a sword. The officers determined that a domestic dispute between three individuals caused the altercation.

According to police, during the altercation, one victim was “punched, choked and thrown onto the ground.” At another point in the fight, a woman produced a machete and punctured a vehicle’s tire.

Police charged Neyvon Pinckney, 29-years-old, with 2nd degree strangulation, a Class D Felony. Pickney was also charged with 3rd degree assault and 4th degree criminal mischief, both Class A misdemeanors. Pickney has been arraigned in Ithaca City Court by Judge Wallace and is currently in custody in Tompkins County Jail awaiting bail.

Ithaca Police also charged Jaquela Rice, 20 years old, with 2nd degree menacing and 4th degree criminal mischief, both Class A misdemeanors. Rice was arraigned in Ithaca City Court by Judge Wallace and is no longer in custody.