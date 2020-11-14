Mitrano J.D. ’95 Concedes to Rep. Tom Reed in N.Y.-23 Congressional Election

Tracy Mitrano J.D. ’95 conceded the Congressional race in New York’s 23rd District to Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) on Friday. The Associated Press called the race for Reed at 1 a.m. on election night.

While Mitrano previously said she wouldn’t say she lost until all the votes were counted, slow counting of absentee ballots led her to concede to Reed in her second attempt at unseating him.

“Although the counting of absentee ballots continues to narrow the margin, the math has long pointed to a clear victory for my opponent,” Mitrano wrote in a statement on Friday.

“It’s easy to celebrate democracy in victory; harder, but more meaningful, in defeat. I thank you for the honor of giving voice to your needs and your concerns. And I wish all the people of #NY23 health, happiness and God’s grace!” Full statement: https://t.co/XFJHIheMx7 pic.twitter.com/jIzSMRM037 — Tracy Mitrano for Congress (@MitranoForNY23) November 14, 2020

Mitrano, who lost to Reed in 2018 by eight-and-a-half points, trailed significantly as of Friday. With approximately 83 percent of votes counted, Reed led with 61.8 percent of the vote to Mitrano’s 37 percent. Mitrano wrote Friday that she expects the outstanding ballots in Tompkins County to narrow the margin.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Democrats have underperformed nationwide in down ballot races, losing seats in their House majority and failing to pick up several Senate seats initially initially forecast to go their way.

Reed, who has served in Congress since 2010, told supporters on election night that “we’re going to go back to D.C. and we’re going to bring people together and we’re going to have brighter days ahead of us, and we’re going to get COVID-19 in the rearview mirror.”

Before officially conceding, Mitrano said in the days following Election Day that she could tell she didn’t have a path to victory. She also said her second shot at unseating Reed was likely her final try.

Newsletter Signup

“I promised that I would run twice and I promised that I wouldn’t run again,” she said.

In her statement posted online Friday after she called Reed, Mitrano took one last opportunity to bash her rival.

“Running an honest campaign against an opponent who is not reveals some of the worst aspects of electoral politics today,” Mitrano wrote. “To be attacked personally when the campaign should be about issues tarnishes my reputation in the community for no more benefit than to place my opponent’s venality in bold relief.”