Ithaca Police Investigates Suspicious Death at Downtown Ithaca Hotel

The Ithaca Police Department has been investigating a suspicious death at the Canopy by Hilton hotel in downtown Ithaca since early afternoon Friday. There is no information that indicates the victim is affiliated with Cornell, according to Cornell University Media Relations.

14850.com first reported the incident Friday, saying that housekeeping staff discovered the body of a “college aged female alone in the room” early in the afternoon.

The full statement that IPD released later in the evening mentioned that this investigation included several locations in the city, but did not provide further details.

The Cornell University Police Department declined to provide information because this is an ongoing investigation. The Canopy by Hilton Downtown Ithaca has no comment on the issue, and said that IPD will make a public statement on Monday.