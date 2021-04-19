A CTB Order for Every Zodiac Sign

Aries — March 21 to April 19

The Southwest Breakfast Wrap has a little bit of everything with a spicy kick to pair with an Aries’ spunkiness. Aries are not afraid of a challenge and can take on this monstrous burrito filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, green peppers, jalapenos, salsa and pepper jack without hesitation. Easily bored, they opt for the seasonal lemonade to keep things fresh and new.

Taurus — April 20 to May 20

Tauruses fall in love with the soothing aromas of this CTB order. The Stewart Parker provides a turkey and cheese combo on a buttery croissant that makes Tauruses feel at home. This simple order neglects out-of-the-ordinary ingredients that would scare a Taurus away; the addition of a hot tea provides a few minutes of much needed relaxation before returning to their studies. A Taurus would take their order away from the crowds on the CTB patio and to the slope for a calming scenic overlook.

Gemini — May 21 to June 20

These social butterflies practically live at CTB and can be found bouncing from table to table. Geminis love to try something new with each visit and should order the Hawaiian Pizza Bagel next. The unlikely but perfect pairing of pineapple, ham and mozzarella will be something that they talk about for weeks. The rotating seasonal sugar cookies always catch a Gemini’s eye. Even though the pizza bagel might be enough for a quick lunch between classes, they will never pass up a cookie covered in rainbow sprinkles.

Cancer — June 21 to July 22

Cancers are often hard to read. With this classic, nondescript order, Cancers fall under the radar. A Cancer will order the Zabs once, love it, and never order anything else. They like to create safe spaces and find comfort in the reliable turkey, avocado, chipotle aioli and mozzarella combo. On a day when a Cancer is feeling wild, they may add a fruit cup to their order, or perhaps get a pump of vanilla syrup in their iced coffee.

Leo — July 23 to August 22

Leos radiate creativity. They love the build-your-own-bowl option where the combinations are endless. They never order the same thing twice and love to tell their friends how quirky their bowl is today. You can also catch a Leo with a vibrant smoothie. Once again, they change it up with a custom smoothie, but make sure to have ice cream as the base because they are young at heart. Leos love to be the center of attention and will gladly try to convince you that their order is superior.

Virgo — August 23 to September 22

Virgos have very high standards. Nothing exceeds expectations like CTB’s twist on the classic bagel and lox. The 6 Mile Creek has lox, avocado, tomato, capers, onions and aioli dressing on sourdough bread that is bound to impress even the pickiest of eaters. Virgos also love the attention to detail in the array of toppings that sit cleanly on the crispy bread. The addition of an oat milk latte is a must. Virgos need a quick fix before their afternoon classes and a strong shot of espresso in oat milk fills the caffeine void.

Libra — September 23 to October 22

Libras find it exceptionally difficult to make decisions. The large menu at CTB often overwhelms our Libra friends. If you are a Libra and reading this, you’re welcome for making your next CTB run much smoother. Libras also love balance. With the healthy hummus, spinach, tomato, cucumber and parsley garlic dressing from Jonah’s Jive, plus a sweet and tasty donut for dessert, Libras will feel at peace with their meal.

Scorpio — October 23 to November 21

The BBQ Jack and a black coffee will definitely satisfy the power hungry Scorpios. Roast beef, BBQ sauce and gooey, melted pepper jack is the perfect combination to make a Scorpio feel mighty. Ambitious in every aspect of life, Scorpios need a black coffee to get them through their intense day of trying to accomplish just about everything. Black coffee is the only option for a Scorpio or they risk looking weak by adding cream or sugar — or even worse, ordering a latte.

Sagittarius — November 22 to December 21

The go-with-the-flow personality of a Sagittarius pairs perfectly with the California Sunrise on a Long Island bagel. Sagittarians don’t care too much about looks and will laugh it off when their hefty sandwich falls apart in their hands. The classic egg, avocado, onion and pepper jack combo will have Sagittarians’ ordering the California Sunrise over and over again. Their spontaneous and fun energy calls for a spunky drink to satisfy their taste buds. Try the Triphammer Falls green tea lemonade that’s a unique mix of grapefruit juice and thyme during your next trip to CTB.

Capricorn — December 22 to January 19

The old soul in a young body. The Tuscan Verde embodies the Capricorn perfectly. With chicken breast, pesto, spinach, tomato and provolone on focaccia, this sandwich will please the grounded Capricorn. There’s nothing too fancy or trendy in this sandwich that would make a Capricorn uneasy. The ambitious side of a Capricorn will love to indulge in a freshly baked apple puff to finish off their meal.

Aquarius — January 20 to February 18

Aquarians use their time at CTB to relax and recharge. They might have a book in hand while they enjoy their Beach Tree iced coconut chai tea latte. The calm personality of an Aquarius pairs well with the Mona Lisa. Roasted turkey, brie and raspberry jalapeno jam hit the spot for any Aquarian. Aquarians’ never forget to scour the bakery case as they check out. They love their freedom and indulge in the daily selection of pastries.

Pisces — February 19 to March 21

The Sweet Rachel perfectly embodies the kind and gentle personality of a Pisces. The Sweet Rachel is composed of turkey, honey mustard, red onion and Muenster cheese that sit elegantly between two pieces of dark pumpernickel bread. Pisces know no boundaries and can be seen asking the CTB baristas questions that are definitely too personal. A pink smoothie complements a Pisces’ romantic outlook on life and balances out the tang of the honey mustard.



Ally Mark is a freshman in the College of Human Ecology. She can be reached at alm348@cornell.edu.