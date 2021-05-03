Circus Truck: A Decadent Find

Located on 720 West Green Street, Circus Truck is one of Ithaca’s hidden gems. A fan favorite for many Cornell students, Circus Truck offers a variety of delicious meals that will be sure to leave your stomach happy and satisfied. Specializing in homemade pasta, customers can choose from an array of options ranging from vodka sauce to pesto. Each day, Circus Truck offers a variety of specials and breakfast alternatives. For example, last week’s special was pasta with roasted poblano walnut cream sauce and Italian sausage, a decadent find.

Given that it’s located in a sidestreet parking lot, Circus Truck is the type of food truck that you really need to know exists before finding it. I even got a little lost my first time putting the address in my GPS since it is so hidden. The aesthetic of Circus Truck corresponds with its circus theme, which makes the overall experience exceptionally better. Customers are also able to sit at the picnic benches surrounding the truck to enjoy this delicious meal in a safe, socially distanced manner.

In my experience, I tried the penne alla vodka, which was absolutely delicious. The warm, creamy sauce was to die for, especially when topped off with fresh parmigiano cheese. Given my Italian descent, I know good pasta when I see it, and trust me, the chef behind Circus Truck certainly knows what he is doing.

Circus Truck also has vegetarian and vegan friendly options, which is great for all audiences. My only recommendation is that they start offering gluten free options for our Celiac pasta lovers, but that is always a challenge for homemade pasta chefs. Circus Truck also allows you to mix and match your pasta orders, which is great for those of you indecisive restaurant customers. Most people like to order half vodka sauce and half pesto, with any pasta shape of their liking.

In terms of prices, Circus Truck is very affordable with meals costing just around 10 dollars. Open Monday through Friday until 2 p.m., going to Circus Truck is an incredible lunch break to take, especially if you’re looking for an absolutely delicious meal that is also cost effective. Also be sure to check out their Facebook page to get a sneak peak at some of their mouth watering specials and to order in advance if you’re in a hurry!

Aesthetic: Casual Italian

Price: $

Rating: ★★★★★

Sofia Siciliani is a junior in the College of Human Ecology. She can be reached at ssiciliani@cornellsun.com.