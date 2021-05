In the second episode of Suncast, Senior Editor Emma Plowe ‘23 comes on to talk about the music scene in Ithaca. We discuss the different music events that go on outside Cornell’s campus, how students can get involved and how the pandemic has impacted local musicians. The episode also features Elizabeth Steuelke, the lead singer of a local band, and her thoughts on why she loves Ithaca and how she got into music.

