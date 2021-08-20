Your Guide to Student Resources at Cornell

As thousands of students make their way back to the Hill, a range of University and student-run resources are available to support Cornellians as a new semester starts. Here is a guide to campus identity resources, academic support, mental health resources and more.

Student and Campus Life Resources

Student and Campus Life is Cornell’s hub for student resources on everything from residential life to identity resources. All resources are listed on the Student and Campus Life website.

Asian and Asian American Center Serves as a hub and advocacy resource for Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi American students. The center also offers educational resources and workshops.

Cornell Food Pantry

Offers free, confidential access to food and personal care items for all members of the Cornell community.

LGBT Resource Center

Provides advocacy, support, educational resources and community to LGBTQ+ students of all identities and backgrounds.

Office of Spirituality and Meaning-Making

Supports Cornell students of all religious identities and supports Cornell United Religious Work, a multi-faith consortium of affiliated campus ministers who offer additional spiritual support, programming and service opportunities.

Student Disability Services

Provides academic and environmental accommodations and services for students with disabilities. Each college and school at Cornell has a disability representative who can also provide information about accommodations and resources.

Undocumented and DACA Support

Provides information on admissions, financial aid, campus resources, privacy, legal assistance and safety for DACA and undocumented students.

Women’s Resource Center

Provides educational materials and programming to support and empower women at Cornell. The center also advises the student-run Gender Justice Advocacy Center, both of which support co-sponsorship funds for organizations on campus.

Academic Resources

John S. Knight Writing Institute for Writing in the Disciplines

Coordinates the First-Year Writing Seminar Program and also houses the Cornell Writing Centers, which provides writing tutoring services by appointment and drop-in.

Learning Strategies Center

Offers study skills workshops, peer tutoring, supplemental courses and other academic support resources for students.

Office of Academic Diversity Initiatives

Supports students from historically underrepresented backgrounds in achieving their academic and career goals. OADI provides individual and group support and has created several student programs designed to encourage academic diversity. Current students can book appointments with OADI advisers or stop by their office on the Ag Quad.

Tatkon Center for First-Year Students

Offers advising, resources and support for new students transitioning to Cornell — from wellness resources to Tat Chat sessions that cover topics like networking, stress management and writing support. The Tatkon Center is currently housed in Robert Purcell Community Center on North Campus.

Mental and Physical Health Support

Caring Community Cornell

Includes resources on physical and mental health, safety and financial concerns to support student, faculty and staff well-being.

Cornell University Ombudsman

Offers a neutral place for Cornell community members to share their concerns about the University.

Counseling and Psychological Services

CAPS offers confidential counseling for a variety of mental health concerns. Most care is currently being provided by telehealth video appointments. Students can schedule appointments online via myCornellHealth. CAPS offers individual and group counseling.

Empathy, Assistance and Referral Service

EARS provides training, workshops and mentoring to promote mental health, well-being and help-seeking among the Cornell community. EARS will be returning this fall with a new model focused on peer mentoring, support and outreach efforts.

Hotlines

Cornell Health provides a list of campus, local and national hotlines for health emergencies. In an emergency, dial 911 or call the Cornell Police at 607-255-1111. Cornell Health also offers 24/7 phone consultation at 607-255-5155.

Let’s Talk Drop-in Consultations

“Let’s Talk” offers informal, confidential consultation with a Cornell Health counselor on a first-come first-serve basis. Appointments are free for students and do not require appointments.

Mental Health at Cornell

A hub for mental health and well-being resources for students, faculty and staff. The site features resources for coping with COVID-19, self-care strategies and training to support peers.

Office of Institutional Equity and Title IX

The Title IX office is not a fully confidential resource, but can assist with reporting instances of bias or sexual and related misconduct.

Primary care medical services

Every Cornell student is assigned a Primary Care Provider. Services include care for illnesses and injuries, medication prescriptions and check-ups, including free STI testing.

Victim Advocacy Program

Can provide assistance to members of the Cornell community who are victims of harmful, threatening or violent incidents including sexual assult, rape, harassment or stalking.

Student-Run Organizations

ALANA Intercultural Board

An umbrella organization for intercultural organizations and aims to promote intercultural dialogue and community on campus. ALANA provides funding to student organizations that support social, educational and service-oriented programming.

Anabel’s Grocery

Located in Anabel Taylor Hall, Anabel’s is a student-run grocery store whose mission is to provide fresh and affordable food to the Cornell community.

Black Students United

Works to celebrate Black life on campus and advocates for the advancement of Black students at Cornell through education, advocacy and community building.

Cornell Asian and Pacific Students Union

The umbrella organization for more than 70 Asian and Asian-interest groups on campus.

First Generation Student Union

Works to foster an inclusive community for first-generation, low-income students. FGSU serves as an advocate and educational resource for FGLI students and hosts several social events each semester.

Haven: LGBTQ+ Student Union

Supports educational, outreach and service opportunities that support the diversity of sexual and gender identities and expressions at Cornell. Haven also serves as the umbrella organization to 11 different LGBTQ+ organizations that may focus on particular identity and affinity issues.

International Students Union

Promotes awareness for international student issues on campus through funding for cultural organizations and advocacy programs.

La Asociación Latina

The umbrella organization for more than 13 Latinx organizations on campus and works to unite the Latinx community at Cornell through social events and educational programming.

Native American and Indigenous Students At Cornell

The Native and Indigenous undergraduate student voice on campus that promotes awareness of Native cultures and issues at Cornell and in Indigenous communities.



South Asian Council

Serves as the umbrella organization for South Asian groups on campus and aims to raise awareness and advocacy about South Asian issues.

For a complete list of student-run organizations on campus, visit the Student Organization Directory.