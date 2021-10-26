‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Jan Sport to Host Halloween Drag Bingo

Typically serving as a lecture hall for some of the University’s largest classes, Kennedy Hall’s Call Auditorium will get extra spooky this Halloween weekend with a drag show featuring Jan Sport of RuPaul’s Drag Race and local drag queens.

This Saturday at 7 p.m, drag queen and singer Jan Sport will host Halloween Drag Bingo, open to all Cornell students. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in costumes and join in on Halloween-themed bingo — winners will be awarded prizes.

The event is co-sponsored by the Cornell University Program Board, Haven and the LGBT Resource Center, and will feature local Ithaca and Cornell drag queens alongside Jan Sport.

Jan Sport is a New York-based drag queen, most well known for competing in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12. She has competed in other popular reality shows including All Stars, America’s Got Talent and The Voice.

Jan Sport is also a part of the musical group Stephanie’s Child, along with fellow drag queens Lagoona Bloo and Rosé, with whom she performed on NBC’s The Voice. She is currently working on her show Jan’s Jukebox, a series where she performs covers of popular music.

Doors open at 6:30 and the games begin at 7 p.m. Students can register for free tickets here.