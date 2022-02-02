Cornell Arts and Sciences First-Year Dies

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Benjamin Daus ’25, a first-year in the College of Arts and Sciences, died from a hiking accident sustained over winter break, Vice President for Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi wrote in a Wednesday afternoon email.

Daus was interested in biology and was a member of the Big Red Marching Band. He was a Cornell Tradition fellow and also participated in a Pre-Orientation Service Trip last summer, prior to beginning his studies at Cornell.

Originally from Flemington, New Jersey, he was known as a gifted pianist and an avid traveler, according to Lombardi.

Cornell will be holding a community support meeting on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m on Zoom.

Students in need of professional mental health support can call Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) at 607-255-5155 and employees can call the Faculty and Staff Assistance Program (FSAP) at 607-255-2673. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all CAPS and FSAP services are currently being delivered via telehealth. Whenever these services are closed, calls are answered by Cornell Health’s on-call mental health provider. The Ithaca-based Crisisline is also available at 607-272-1616. A wide range of supportive resources is also available at mentalhealth.cornell.edu.