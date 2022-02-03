Campus to Close at 8 p.m. Due to Winter Storm, Will Re-Open at Noon Friday

Newsletter Signup

Due to the ongoing winter storm, the Ithaca campus will be closed starting 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 until 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, according to a CornellALERT email.

All classes and activities scheduled for this evening after 8 p.m. have been canceled. Classes that start after 10 a.m will continue as planned. Staff members and personnel that provide essential services are asked to remain at work or report to work according to their departments’ instructions.

“This closure will allow campus and community personnel additional time to clear roadways and sidewalks during the overnight and early morning hours,” the email said.

On Friday morning, the University sent out another CornellALERT advising the Cornell community that campus would reopen at noon, instead of 10 a.m., meaning all classes, including online classes, before noon are cancelled.

TCAT also anticipates reduced bus services for this evening. Check for official TCAT updates here.

The Office of Emergency Management continues to monitor the storm and will provide an update on Friday at 8 a.m. Check emergency.cornell.edu for additional updates.

This story has been updated.

Angela Bunay ’24 contributed reporting to this article.