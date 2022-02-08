Senior in College of Arts and Sciences Dies Following Cancer Battle

John “Jack” Robinson ’22, a senior in the College of Arts and Sciences, died at home on Feb. 2 after a long battle with cancer, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Ray Jayawardhana wrote in an email on Tuesday.

Hailing from Milton, MA, Robinson was studying economics and government. He was an avid rower and captain of Cornell’s heavyweight crew team, one of only a handful of coxswains in the team’s history to be named captain. In his rowing career at Cornell, Robinson received the Ackerman Award and was named an Intercollegiate Rowing Association Student Athlete Scholar.

Cornell will hold a community support meeting open to all members of the Cornell community on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the International Lounge Room 414 in Willard Straight Hall.

Students in need of professional mental health support can call Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) at 607-255-5155 and employees can call the Faculty and Staff Assistance Program (FSAP) at 607-255-2673. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all CAPS and FSAP services are currently being delivered via telehealth. Whenever these services are closed, calls are answered by Cornell Health’s on-call mental health provider. The Ithaca-based Crisisline is also available at 607-272-1616. A wide range of supportive resources is also available at mentalhealth.cornell.edu.