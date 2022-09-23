Fireworks, Fan Festival and Football: A Guide to Homecoming Weekend 2022

Newsletter Signup

As the annual Homecoming Weekend approaches, the University has planned various events for students, alumni and visiting families to enjoy.

Throughout the week, the first string of homecoming events took place on Ho Plaza, which included a Homecoming Spirit Week kickoff featuring raffles and photo booths, a tie-dye station and a “Yell Cornell” sweatshirt giveaway outside of the Cornell Store.

This coming weekend, the Homecoming festivities will resume after cancellations in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic: On Friday, the Class of 2026 will take their class photo, a Cornell tradition that will be held on Rawlings Green from 4-6 p.m. Later that evening, the Homecoming Friday Fireworks and Laser Light Show will return to Schoellkopf Stadium from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Before Saturday’s big game, students can attend the Homecoming Saturday Big Red Fan Festival, which will feature music, carnival games, giveaways, college showcases, free t-shirts for Cornell students and free food wristbands for the first 3,000 attendees. The event will be held in the crescent parking lot of Schoellkopf Stadium from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Students are allowed to bring non-Cornell guests who must register in order to receive a free food wristband.

This year, Cornell men’s football will play against Yale at the Homecoming Game at Schoellkopf Stadium from 2-5:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase through Cornell Athletics. For students, however, signing up for the Big Red Sports Pass, at no cost, grants free admission to all regular-season ticketed sporting events, with the exception of men’s ice hockey.

The game will also feature performances from Cornell University Cheer and the Cornell University Dance Team.

Following the football game, the Homecoming Saturday Concert will take place at Barton Hall from 7 – 9:30 p.m. Indie pop band lovelytheband will perform with special guest Indigo De Souza. Members of the Cornell community, as well as the general public, are invited to attend. Tickets are available through the University’s ticket office.

More information and event registration can be found on the Cornell University Campus Groups website.