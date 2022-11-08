Cornellians’ Guide to Voting on and Near Campus Today, Students Consider Varied Issues At the Polls

Check back on The Sun website for live election updates tonight.

This election day, Cornellians are sending in absentee ballots to their home states across the country — but students can vote at several polling sites on or near campus as well.

Most students living on campus can vote today at Alice Cook House, with the exception being residents of Barbara McClintock Hall and the Hasbrouck townhouses. These residences are officially counted within the Town of Ithaca, so students living there can vote at the Boards of Cooperative Education Services, located at 555 Warren Road.

The City of Ithaca is also offering several polling sites close to campus. Voters can head to the Town of Ithaca Town Hall, located at 215 N. Tioga Street, or the First Congressional Church, located at 309 Highland Road. Though slightly farther away, there is also a polling site at the Ellis Hollow Apartments East Entrance, located at 1028 Ellis Hollow Road. Polling sites will be open until 9 p.m.

Some rights afforded to voters at the polls include: If polls close while you are on line, then remain on line to vote; if you make a mistake on your ballot, then you have the right to ask for a new ballot and poll workers are required to make reasonable accommodations to allow you to vote — in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Students who are not yet registered to vote in New York may register in person at a polling site. They should have a form of identification on hand, such as their Cornell student ID.

Before voting, students living off campus should check their election district using the City of Ithaca Election Districts map — the Tompkins County website lists additional maps, including for the Town of Ithaca. Students can also call the Tompkins County Board of Elections for more information on voting locations.

For students, some issues they are considering as they get to the polls include abortion rights, gun control, climate change and the preservation of democracy.

All 435 House seats are up for election, as well as 35 Senate seats. According to the Cook Political Report, 36 House races are toss-ups: 26 of them are currently held by Democrats and 10 by Republicans. Only five seats’ shifting would transfer control of the chamber to Republicans.

Redistricting is set to make a marked difference in this year’s election outcome as well. In New York, the redrawn districts provide democrats an advantage in 19 districts, according to CNN.

For a full list of nearby polling sites and additional voter information, visit the Tompkins County website.

