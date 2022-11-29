Lynah Rink Reduces Public Skating Hours 

Despite the creation of a petition to increase open skate times during the weekends and after school hours, Lynah Rink has recently reduced public skating hours.

Since the publication of the petition for more hours, the Rink’s hours have steadily decreased. Lynah hosts public skating exclusively on the weekdays, for just one hour per day. In the past six weeks, Lynah has averaged three hours for open skating across three days a week, usually around noon, when many students are in class. Within the same period, only two weeks had recorded four hours of public skate time.

In an interview with The Sun, Anita Brenner, deputy director of Athletics for Intercollegiate Athletics and Senior Woman administrator, commented in late October that Lynah Rink was working to implement public times on Sunday once proper staffing was available.

At the time of publication, Sunday’s open skating hours have yet to be put into effect.

According to Brenner, intramural ice hockey has no plans to return at this time due to issues with securing finances and dependency on human resources.

Lynah’s open skate times will end for winter break until the start of the spring 2023 semester.