GUEST ROOM | In Support of Global Hubs and Academic Freedom

As Cornell faculty, we would like to respond to the recent Cornell Sun article titled “Faculty Senate Passes Resolution Condemning Chinese Partnerships” and its discussion of the Faculty Senate Resolution 184: Academic Freedom in Cornell Programs in China and Other Parts of the Global Hubs System.

As faculty engaged in research and partnerships around the world, we would like to take this opportunity to respond to and differentiate specific concerns about partnerships with Chinese universities from general concerns about academic freedom, and clarify and correct information about the Global Hubs.

First, academic freedom is an unequivocal and defining principle of any relationship established and nurtured at Cornell University. The Global Hubs seek to build partnerships and create spaces that advance knowledge and understanding, scientific discoveries, and widen perspectives and possibilities. This takes different forms across disciplines, fields, topics and in different socio-political contexts. Academic freedom at the institutional partnership level is what allows such outcomes to be realized.

We seek the same for our students, that they be exposed to new ideas and different approaches, and that we can be assured that they can operate in a safe and secure intellectual environment.

Second, we would like to share that many faculty across Cornell are productively engaged in the Global Hubs and are already benefiting from increased opportunities for collaborative research, student mobility and community links. The Cornell Global Hubs initiative, launched in August 2022, has lowered infrastructural barriers to research collaborations and student exchange in Africa, Latin America, Europe, Australia and across Asia. The Global Hubs partnerships have spurred new conversations on Future Cities, Democratic Change and Challenges, Inequalities and Social Justice, Migration and Mobilities, Big Data AI and New Media, One Health, Sustainable Agri-Food Systems and Development and Sustainable Infrastructure and Energy. They have provided new opportunities for faculty from across all schools and colleges to apply for co-funded seed grants for collaborative research projects with Hubs partners. And they have increased access and a diversity of experiences for students in Hubs locations, including engaged internships and research opportunities.

Third, the Global Hubs do not expand our presence in China. Rather, Hubs provide more support for research and student exchange elsewhere in the world. During the establishment of the Global Hubs network with partners on every continent, long-standing relationships with Chinese universities stayed constant, while the actual number of students and faculty mobility opportunities declined significantly due to a combination of the pandemic and geopolitical factors.

We also wish to express clearly that we as faculty at Cornell deeply value international work. We see the benefits to be gained for knowledge, understanding and addressing the most important and pressing questions of our time, and doing so in a way that does not replicate American-centric perspectives of hegemonic knowledge. In fact, we are engaged in Global Hubs partnerships in part because we believe the University should be doing even more to support and nurture international work.

Finally, we worry that the blanket language such as “condemning Chinese partnerships” risks conflating important differences between peoples and their governments. In our endorsement of academic freedom, we appreciate critical scholarly attention to particular instances and acts, systems and structures of oppression. Separating scholarly critical assessments of government from our positive engagement with citizens strengthens Cornell’s global community of students and scholars, as we seek to continue learning from the diverse and complex world we inhabit.

Signed,

Rachel Beatty Riedl

Director of the Einaudi Center for International Studies; John S. Knight Professor of International Studies and Professor in the Government Department and the Brooks School of Public Policy

Ernesto Bassi

Associate Professor, History Department; Director of the Latin American and

Caribbean Studies Program, Mario Einaudi Center for International Studies

Mabel Berezin

Distinguished Professor of Arts & Sciences in Sociology; Director of the Institute for

European Studies, Mario Einaudi Center for International Studies

Iftikhar Dadi

The John H. Burris Professor, Department of the History of Art and Visual Studies;

Binenkorb Director, South Asia Program, Mario Einaudi Center for International Studies

Parfait Eloundou-Enyegue

Professor of Global Development and the Brooks School of Public Policy; Interim Director, Institute for African Development, Mario Einaudi Center for International Studies

Matthew Evangelista

President White Professor of History and Political Science, Department of Government

Interim Director, Reppy Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, Mario Einaudi Center for International Studies

Thomas Pepinsky

Walter F. LaFeber Professor, Department of Government, A&S and Brooks School of Public Policy

Director, Southeast Asia Program, Mario Einaudi Center for International Studies

Global Hubs Faculty Lead for National University of Singapore, Singapore

Eric Tagliacozzo

John Stambaugh Professor of History, Department of History, Director, Comparative Muslim Societies Program, Mario Einaudi Center for International Studies

Jeremy Wallace

Professor, Department of Government

Director, East Asia Program, Mario Einaudi Center for International Studies

Sarah Besky

Associate Professor, International and Comparative Labor and Labor Relations,

Law, and History, ILR; Global Hubs Faculty Lead for India

Virginia Doellgast

Professor, Comparative Employment Relations, ILR

Global Hubs Faculty Lead, Kings College London, United Kingdom

Gustavo Flores-Macias

Associate Vice Provost for International Affairs

Professor, Department of Government and Brooks School of Public Policy

Global Hubs Faculty Lead for Tecnológico de Monterrey, Mexico

Nate Foster

Professor, Computer Science

Interim Associate Dean for Research, Bowers CIS

Global Hubs Faculty Lead for University of Edinburgh

Mark Milstein

Clinical Professor, Management and Organizations, Johnson Graduate School of Management; Director, Center for Sustainable Global Enterprise

Global Hubs Faculty Advisory Committee At-Large Member as Chair of The Committee on Academic Programs and Policies (CAPP) of the Faculty Senate.

Ying Hua

Associate Professor, Human Centered Design,

College of Human Ecology

Director, Cornell China Center

Cornell University

Lee Humphreys

Professor and Chair, Department of Communication

Global Hubs Faculty Lead for Denmark

Mostafa Minawi

Associate Professor of History, Department of History

Director of Critical Ottoman & Post-Ottoman Studies, Mario Einaudi Center for International Studies

Global Hubs Faculty Lead for MENA Strategy

Muna Ndulo

William Nelson Cromwell Professor of International & Comparative Law

Elizabeth and Arthur Reich Director, Leo and Arvilla Berger International Legal Studies Program, Cornell Law School

Global Hubs Faculty Lead for University of Zambia

Kenneth Roberts

Richard J. Schwartz Professor, Department of Government, A&S and Brooks School of Public Policy

Faculty Lead Democratic Threats and Resilience Initiative, Mario Einaudi Center for International Studies; Global Hubs Faculty Lead for Universidad San Francisco de Quito, Ecuador

Andrew McDonald

Associate Professor, School of Integrative Plant Science Soil and Crop Sciences

Associate Professor, Department of Global Health

Global Hubs Faculty Lead for University of Ghana

Rachel Beatty Riedl is a Professor in the Department of Government, the Brooks School of Public Policy and a John S. Knight Professor of International Studies. She is the Director of the Einaudi Center for International Studies. Guest Room runs periodically this semester.