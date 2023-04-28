Saddle Up for a Flavor Rodeo: Ithaca’s Meat Extravaganza 

Newsletter Signup

If you’ve been looking for the perfect combination of mouthwatering flavors, a warm and inviting atmosphere and exceptional service, look no further than the Texas Roadhouse off Meadow Street. This cozy Western-themed steakhouse is famous for its high-quality meats and down-home charm. Today we’ll be focusing on their legendary Smothered 12-ounce Ribeye and Added Ribs. Combining the deliciousness of a perfectly cooked steak with the tenderness of their signature ribs, the dish embodies the essence of the Texas Roadhouse experience. By adding ribs you can enjoy two of the restaurant’s most signature meals at once, creating a harmonious and indulgent culinary experience that sets it apart from the rest of the items on the menu.

As you step into the Texas Roadhouse, you’re greeted by a lively and rustic atmosphere with wooden accents, transporting you into what feels like a cross between a Southern barbecue joint and a cozy, rustic lodge. The friendly staff welcomes you with a smile, adding to the overall ambiance and making you feel right at home. Before we dive into the main course, it’s worth mentioning that the complimentary freshly baked bread and cinnamon butter are a delicious way to start your dining experience.

Now, onto the star of the show: the Smothered 12-ounce Ribeye. This tender and juicy cut of USDA Choice steak is cooked to your desired level of doneness and is generously smothered with sautéed onions, mushrooms and melted Jack cheese. You are even shown a helpful image comparing the redness of the meat rarities, allowing you to choose your perfect steak. The medley of flavors coming from the caramelized onions and earthy mushrooms complements the richness of the ribeye, while the melted Jack cheese adds a creamy and savory finish.

But it gets even better! Enhancing this already incredible dish, we opted for the Added Ribs. These succulent, fall-off-the-bone pork ribs are slathered with Texas Roadhouse’s signature BBQ sauce, which boasts a perfect balance of tangy, sweet and smoky flavors. The rib meat is incredibly tender and flavorful, making it the perfect companion to the more measured ribeye.

To accompany our meaty feast, we chose the french fries and fresh steamed vegetables as side options. The fries were flavorful and well-seasoned, while the vegetables were cooked just right, retaining their natural flavors and a slight crunch.

It’s not just the food that makes Texas Roadhouse stand out; the attentive and friendly staff ensures that your dining experience is nothing short of exceptional. They’re always happy to accommodate any special requests and make sure you have everything you need. Of particular note, Texas Roadhouse has an in-house butcher that cuts the meats by hand.

The Smothered 12-ounce Ribeye with Added Ribs at Texas Roadhouse is a must-try for any meat lover. The combination of tender steak, flavorful toppings and perfectly cooked ribs creates an unforgettable culinary experience that will have you coming back for more. Paired with the inviting atmosphere and excellent service, this is one dining experience you won’t want to miss.

Aaron Zhu is a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences. He can be reached at [email protected] Conner Smith is a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences. He can be reached at [email protected]