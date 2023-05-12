Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor 7:09 p.m.: Starbucks Workers United protesters continue to occupy Day Hall after Dean of Students Marla Love informed demonstrators that the building would officially close at 6 p.m. 23 mins ago Galleries IN PHOTOS | SBWU Day Hall Occupation, May 11 and 12, 2023 By photographyeditor | 23 mins ago LikeTweet EmailPrint More More on Galleries Subscribe to Galleries 4:55 p.m., May 11 Nick Wilson ’26 (center) and Evan Sunshine ’24 (right) talk with Ryan Lombardi, vice president for student and campus life, in the Day Hall lobby. (Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor) 5:13 p.m., May 11 Kieran Adams ’24 sits in the Day Hall lobby and studies for an oral exam, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Adams took the exam over Zoom while in the building. (Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor) 5:56 p.m., May 11 Wilson talks with gathered protestors during the occupation of Day Hall. (Ming DeMers/Sun Assistant Photography Editor) 6:53 p.m., May 11 Lombardi leaves the Day Hall lobby after talking with protestors for a second time during the occupation of Day Hall. (Ming DeMers/Sun Assistant Photography Editor) 7:09 p.m., May 11 Starbucks Workers United demonstrators continue to occupy Day Hall after Dean of Students Marla Love informed demonstrators that the building would officially close at 6 p.m. 7:56 p.m., May 11 Cornell University Police Department officers walk towards the room of protestors camped out in the Day Hall lobby. CUPD officers had entered the building by 7:15 p.m., but did not clear the building at that time. At 8:10 p.m., six officers entered the lobby. (Ming DeMers/Sun Assistant Photography Editor) 7:57 p.m., May 11 Wilson (left) and Grant Moravec ’23 (right) discuss options for when CUPD arrive in the lobby. (Ming DeMers/Sun Assistant Photography Editor) 8:59 p.m., May 11 Organizer Danielle Donovan ’25 exits Day Hall. The demonstrators chose to leave the building at exactly 8:59 p.m., before the 9 p.m. cutoff issued by Student Conduct officer Eric Steickel — leave by 9 p.m. or face referral to the Office of Student Conduct. (Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor) 9:01 p.m., May 11 CUPD officers secure the empty Day Hall lobby after demonstrators left for the evening. (Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor) 9:07 p.m., May 11 The Day Hall lobby sits empty after demonstrators left for the evening. (Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor) 10:13 p.m., May 11 SBWU demonstrators set up camp for the night outside of Uris Hall, across the street from Day Hall. (Ming DeMers/Sun Assistant Photography Editor) 6:52 a.m., May 12 Wilson (left) and Donovan (right) inside their tent on the lawn of Uris Hall, bright and early on the second day of the continued protests on campus. 8:01 a.m., May 12 Demonstrators cross Feeney Way to re-enter the lobby after the building opened at 8 a.m., continuing the occupation of Day Hall. (Ming DeMers/Sun Assistant Photography Editor) 8:02 a.m., May 12 Dean Love (left) and Wilson (right) discuss terms for occupying Day Hall for the second day, during the continued occupation of Day Hall. (Ming DeMers/Sun Assistant Photography Editor) 10:59 a.m., May 12 10:59 a.m. Lombardi talks with Starbucks Workers United demonstrators, discussing the terms of meeting with President Martha Pollack, in the lobby of Day Hall. (Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor)